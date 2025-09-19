Undefeated Mission Hills Expected to Face Romona on Friday Night Without Head Coach Hauser
Mission Hills High School head football coach Chris Hauser and assistants Thomas Altieri and Edward Nuckols have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, according to an email sent to team families, earlier this week. The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station confirmed it is investigating an incident at Mission Hills but, because the matter involves juveniles, no additional details were released.
San Diego Football obtained copy of the email, from Mission Hills Principal Nathan Baker, and published it in a Tweet, on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies have opened the season 4–0 under the current staff and are currently ranked No. 19 in the High School On SI California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. The district email named DJ Zapata as interim head coach.
What we know
- Status: Head coach Chris Hauser and assistants Thomas Altieri and Edward Nuckols are on paid leave during an ongoing investigation.
- Law enforcement: The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station says the case is active and involves juveniles; no further information at this time.
- Team impact: Mission Hills is 4–0; DJ Zapata will lead the program in the interim.
Hauser was honored after last week's win
Following his team's 32-21 win over Granite Hills, last week, Hauser was nominated for the Los Angeles Chargers High School Coach of the Week honor. He has led the program since its inception in 2004 and led the team to its first Open Division title in 2013.
What’s next
Mission Hills and local authorities have not released specifics while the investigation continues. High School On SI will update this story as official information becomes available.