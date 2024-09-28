Vance Spafford scores 4 first-half TDs in Mission Viejo’s rout of Chaparral
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA - It’s hard to create a headline in just one half of football, but Vance Spafford did.
Spafford is one of the most coveted wide receivers in the class of 2026, and he showed why in Mission Viejo’s 51-10 win over Temecula Chaparral at home Friday night.
His first three catches went for touchdowns, nabbing passes of 51, 62 and 35 yards as the Diablos jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first half after trailing 7-0.
Spafford tallied his ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th touchdown receptions of the season before halftime. His statline after two quarters read five catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns as Mission Viejo led 37-10 at the break. He would finish with that stat line for the game. All Mission Viejo starters sat the fourth quarter.
The school record for receiving yards in a single game is 239 by Kevin Chandler in 2008.
Mission Viejo plays two quarterbacks, rotating snaps between Draiden Trudeau and Luke Fahey. Fahey threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 8 of 10 passing. Trudeau threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 7 passing. Trudeau also punched in a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Spafford is currently rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, and has offers to Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among a bevy of other notable Power 4 conference programs.
Mission Viejo (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in the SBLive Top 25 rankings. Chaparral, ranked No. 11, suffered its first loss of the season, dropping to 5-1.
More to come on this story …