Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
Week 4 produced three quality headlines.
On Thursday night, Oaks Christian knocked off Gardena Serra. On Friday, Leuzinger stunned Santa Margarita and Orange Lutheran stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth.
STORY: O-Lu downs Sierra Canyon, scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth
The Top 25 welcomes one new team after Week 4. San Juan Hills makes it debut while Oxnard Pacifica drops out.
The dust will settle in Week 5 with 16 of the 25 teams going on a bye week.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 22, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (4-0)
The Monarchs show no signs of slowing down, knocking off another nationally-ranked program in St. Frances (MD) at home, 25-14; BYE; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. St. John Bosco (5-0)
The Braves defeat Pittsburg at home 35-14; BYE; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
3. Mission Viejo (4-0)
Mission Viejo passes its toughest test yet, beating Basha (AZ) 31-28; vs. Chaparral; 3
STORY: Draiden Trudeau throws 4TDs in California-Arizona showdown
4. JSerra (4-0)
The Lions remain unbeaten after beating Damien 49-21; BYE; 4
5. Orange Lutheran (4-1)
The Lancers showed grit in Week 4. After losing to Bishop Gorman the week prior, and trailing 26-10 heading into the fourth quarter against Sierra Canyon this past week, O-Lu scores 23 unanswered and wins 33-26; BYE; 6
6. Corona Centennial (3-2)
The Huskies roll in Arizona, beating Liberty 63-39. Centennial has won three straight; BYE; 8
7. Servite (4-0)
The Friars had a bye week; vs. St. Paul; 9
8. Sierra Canyon (2-2)
The Trailblazers were up 26-7 at halftime and 26-10 after three quarters before falling apart in the fourth quarter to Orange Lutheran at home, 33-26; BYE; 7
9. Oaks Christian (3-2)
The Lions take advantage of a depleted Gardena Serra with a 13-6 victory. Davon Benjamin provided a pick-six; BYE; 19
10. Leuzinger (4-0)
The Olympians provided the stunner of Week 4, beating Santa Margarita 14-13 at home; vs. Hawthorne; 24
11. Chaparral (5-0)
Pumas beat Greak Oak 42-0; at Mission Viejo; 11
12. Santa Margarita (3-2)
The Eagles drop after stunning loss to Leuzinger, 14-13; BYE; 5
13. Gardena Serra (2-2)
The Cavs were banged up against Oaks Christian and lost 13-6; vs. Los Alamitos; 10
14. Oak Hills (5-0)
The Bulldogs topped St. Bonaventure 45-24; BYE; 15
15. Murrieta Valley (3-1)
Nighthawks beat Riverside King 62-6; BYE; 12
16. Newbury Park (4-0)
The Panthers were on a bye week; at Ventura; 13
17. Inglewood (5-0)
The Sentinels roll Oxnard Pacifica 54-21; BYE; 20
18. Los Alamitos (4-1)
Griffins defeat Clovis North 35-14; vs. Gardena Serra; 16
19. San Clemente (3-2)
Tritons scored with 1:42 to remaining to win the game. Colin Kohl with the game-winning TD to beat Chino Hills 35-28; at Murrieta Valley; 17
20. Downey (4-1)
Downey suffers its first loss of the season in Arizona to Red Mountain, 35-32; BYE; 18
21. Vista Murrieta (4-1)
The Broncos thumped Temecula Valley 56-14; BYE; 21
22. Yorba Linda (5-0)
Yorba Linda wins a close one, again, edging Tustin, 35-31; BYE; 22
23. Millikan (3-2)
Anthony League scored four more TDs in the Rams' 56-13 win over Cabrillo; at LB Wilson; 25
24. San Juan Hills (4-1)
The Stallions take down Mira Costa in convincing fashion, 28-7, which grants them a Top 25 debut; BYE; Unranked
25. Cathedral (4-1)
The Phantoms drop their first game of the season to the City Section's No. 1 team Narbonne, 35-31; BYE; 14
OUT: Oxnard Pacifica
IN: San Juan Hills
