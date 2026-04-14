Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 13, 2026

California high school softball completed another week of action. Now the big question. Who is the California Softball Player of the Week?

The 10 nominees span the entire Golden State for games played from April 6-12.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Madelynn Watts of Providence.

We want you, the fans, to vote for the High School on SI California high school softball player of the week.

Voting will end on April 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations:

Kaydence Koepsell, Paloma Valley

Koepsell, a junior, pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and two hits allowed in Paloma Valley's 3-0 shutout victory over Rancho Christian.

Aniyah Gordon, South Spartans (Bakersfield)

In six games last week, Gordon, a senior, hit six home runs. She totaled 14 hits, 26 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 13 runs scored.

mes last week. She finished with three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored, while walked once and one stolen base. Defensively, she was perfect with three assists. Alderete tossed one inning while allowing two hits, two earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.

Kennedy Jones, North Hollywood

Jones, a sophomore, went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, one triple, one home run and two runs scored in North Hollywood's thrilling 16-15 victory over Cleveland. She was perfect on defense with 11 putouts.

Fisher Hinnen, North Hollywood

In the same game, junior Hinnen went 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, two doubles, one triple and four runs scored.

Breann Lipold, Elsinore

Lipold, a junior, totaled three RBIs, as well as one double, one home run and three runs scored on 4-for-4 hitting in Elsinore's 22-3 victory over San Jacinto.

Abigail Ascencio, Venice

In four games last week, Ascencio tallied eight hits, six RBIs, three doubles and three runs scored.

Ashlyn Anderson, Elliot Christian

In two games last week, Anderson, a junior, went 7-for-8 with 13 RBIs, one double, one triple, one home run and nine runs scored in Elliot Christian's dominate wins over Humphreys Able Charter.

Dakota Ponder, Quartz Hill

In two games pitched last week, Ponder, a senior, threw 24 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. She allowed one earned run, four hits and four walks.

Skylar Meehan, Viewpoint

In four games last week, Meehan, a sohomore, tallied 10 hits, seven RBIs, four doubles and eight runs scored. She struck out two batters and allowed four earned runs and seven hits in three innings pitched.

Paisley Memory, Highland

In three games last week, Memory, a senior, posted three home runs, seven hits, seven RBIs, one double, one triple and six runs scored. She threw 12 strikeouts and allowed two walks in five innings pitched.

Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 7, 2026 (Poll Closed)

Madelynn Watts Valle, Providence 66.98%

Laine Macosky, Livermore 32.09%

Kylie Tangney, Hughson 0.37%

Tia Hernandez, Cypress 0.19%

Francheska Torres, Paramount 0.19%

Alicia Valladarez, Piedmont Hills 0.18%

Malliah Foster, Marin Catholic 0%

Cambria Alderete, Dinuba 0%

Nia White, Arcadia 0%

Kalina Healy, Aptos 0%

About Our Athlete of the Week VotingHigh School on SI voting polls are meant to be afun, lighthearted wayfor fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith