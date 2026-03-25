Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 25, 2026

The high school softball season completed another week of action in the Golden State. It is now time to vote for this week's player of the week for California.

This week's 10 nominees include one batter who recorded four home runs in back-to-back games and two pitchers who struck out more than 20 batters in games last week.

Now we want you, the fans, to vote for the High School on SI California high school softball player of the week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Andrea Varela of Colton.

Voting will end on March 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations:

Marley Audoma, Poly

In three games pitched, Audoma went 3-0 in 18 innings pitched. She allowed 12 hits, one walk and struck out 15 batters. Offensively, she finished 7-for-13 with two doubles, four RBIs, was walked three times and five runs scored.

Leanna Holguin, Valley Christian

In a 19-3 win over Los Altos, Holguin went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one home run and four runs scored. Defensively, she had one putout.

Macy Clark, Murrieta Mesa

Clark hit four home runs in back-to-back games last week. She finished with six hits nine RBIs, six runs scored, hit by pitch once and walk once.

Trystyn Crutcher, Oaks Christian

In two games, Crutcher finished with four hits, three home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Defensively, she also tallied one putout and three assists

Grace Kumpel, San Juan Hills

In two games pitched last week, Kumpel pitched 14 innings and allowed 16 hits, 3 earned runs and struck out 22 batters. Offensively, she had one hit.

Trinidey Fuss, Ponderosa

In two games, Fuss tallied seven hits, six RBIs, three doubles, one triple, one home run and one stolen base and seven runs scored. Defensively, she had two putouts.

Siena Bobadilla, Glendora

In two wins last week, Bobadilla totaled four hits, three doubles, one triple, six RBIs, two stolen bases three runs scored and one walk. Defensively, she had two putouts.

Kyleigh Mace, Archbishop Mitty

In the last three games, Mace went 3-0 and pitched 18.2 innings. She allowed 16 hits, three earned runs, four walks and struck out 27 batters. She also had one putout and seven assists. Mace recorded 500 career strikeouts last week.

Naomi Stoll, West Ranch

In three games, Stoll finished with seven hits, three doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases two walks and six runs scored. Defensively, she had 33 putouts.

Annalise Ramirez, Merced

In two games last week, Ramirez pitched 14 innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out 19 batters. Offensively, she finished with three hits, two RBIs, one double, one walk , one stolen base and two runs scored. Ramirez also had one putout and three assists.

Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 18, 2026 (Poll Closed)

Andrea Varela, Colton 39.79%

Cheri Thompson, King 33.28%

Hazel Renteria, Downey 14.98%

Bella Hernandez, Valley View 8.21%

Evalina Chavez, Highland 1.82%

Allison Hinds, Simi Valley 1.64%

Haley Brock, Fullerton 0.08%

Chloe Hernandez, Carlsbad 0.07%

Mia Diaz, Etiwanda 0.07%

Annabel Raftery, JSerra Catholic 0.06%

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.