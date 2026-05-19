Vote: Who is the Southern California High School Baseball Player of the Week? - May 19, 2026
The 2026 CIF Southern Section baseball playoffs continue with another action-packed week. But let's take a closer look at some of the top performances from last week, and find out who is the Southern California Baseball Player of the Week?
Here are 10 nominees collected from games played across all nine divisions from May 11-15.
Now it is time for fans to vote for the High School on SI California high school baseball player of the week.
Voting will end on May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations.
Here are the nominees for the Southern California Baseball Player of the Week
Brady Murrietta, Orange Lutheran
Murrietta, a senior, went 3-for-5 with three home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in Orange Lutheran's 9-6 win over Corona in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Michael Flink, Bishop Montgomery
Flink, a junior, tossed a complete game shutout with six strikeouts, while allowing three hits in seven innings to lift Bishop Montgomery to a 5-0 win over Cerritos in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
Sam Escobedo, Ontario
Escobedo, a junior, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one double in Ontario's 8-5 nine-inning win over California in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.
Donovan Anthony, Agoura
Anthony, a senior, struck out 15 batters and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout to lead the Agoura Chargers to a 4-0 win over Oakwood in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Evan Kim, Foothill
Kim, a junior, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, giving the Foothill Broncos an eventful 2-1 victory over Vista Murrieta in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Cesar Meza, Fontana
Meza, a junior, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a walk-off hit, allowing Fontana to win it 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh over Milken Community School in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.
Brady Houlton, Claremont
Houlton, a sophomore, threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Claremont to a 1-0 win in eight innings against La Salle, advancing to the second round in the Division 4 bracket. Offensively, Houlton went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Matt Manzo, Arcadia
Manzo, a senior, went 2-for-4 and delivered a walk-off double to lead Arcadia to a 3-2 comeback win over Simi Valley in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Archer Moller, Ojai Valley
Moller, a sophomore, tossed a no-hitter in six innings, defeating San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 16-0 in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs.
Javon Bryant, Schurr
Bryant, a senior, went 2-for-3 with one run scored, lifting Schurr past Hesperia Christian 2-1 in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.