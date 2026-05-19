Vote: Who is the Southern California High School Baseball Player of the Week? - May 19, 2026

The 2026 CIF Southern Section baseball playoffs continue with another action-packed week. But let's take a closer look at some of the top performances from last week, and find out who is the Southern California Baseball Player of the Week?

Here are 10 nominees collected from games played across all nine divisions from May 11-15.

Now it is time for fans to vote for the High School on SI California high school baseball player of the week.

Voting will end on May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations.

Here are the nominees for the Southern California Baseball Player of the Week

Brady Murrietta, Orange Lutheran

Murrietta, a senior, went 3-for-5 with three home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in Orange Lutheran's 9-6 win over Corona in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.

Michael Flink, Bishop Montgomery

Flink, a junior, tossed a complete game shutout with six strikeouts, while allowing three hits in seven innings to lift Bishop Montgomery to a 5-0 win over Cerritos in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.

Sam Escobedo, Ontario

Escobedo, a junior, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one double in Ontario's 8-5 nine-inning win over California in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Donovan Anthony, Agoura

Anthony, a senior, struck out 15 batters and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout to lead the Agoura Chargers to a 4-0 win over Oakwood in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Evan Kim, Foothill

Kim, a junior, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, giving the Foothill Broncos an eventful 2-1 victory over Vista Murrieta in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Cesar Meza, Fontana

Meza, a junior, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a walk-off hit, allowing Fontana to win it 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh over Milken Community School in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.

Brady Houlton, Claremont

Houlton, a sophomore, threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Claremont to a 1-0 win in eight innings against La Salle, advancing to the second round in the Division 4 bracket. Offensively, Houlton went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Matt Manzo, Arcadia

Manzo, a senior, went 2-for-4 and delivered a walk-off double to lead Arcadia to a 3-2 comeback win over Simi Valley in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Archer Moller, Ojai Valley

Moller, a sophomore, tossed a no-hitter in six innings, defeating San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 16-0 in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs.

Javon Bryant, Schurr

Bryant, a senior, went 2-for-3 with one run scored, lifting Schurr past Hesperia Christian 2-1 in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.