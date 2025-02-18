Vote: Who should be SBLive's California High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (2/18/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Northern California Girls High School Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-15 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in the days that follow. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.
High School on SI Northern California girls Athlete of the week candidates
Tatyana Aubry, a sophomore guard/center at Leuzinger, combined for 38 points in two games next week, scoring 21 in a 49-43 win over Dominguez on Feb. 13 and 17 in a 64-51 win over Milken on Feb. 15. Averaging 22.0 points.
Gloria Barrera, a senior at Buena Park, scored 30 points in a 66-59 win over Saint Joseph on Feb. 13. Averaging 29.8 points this season.
Lindsay Biddle, a junior guard at Rancho Bernardo, combined for 31 points in two games last week, scoring 17 in a 61-27 win over Poway on Feb. 11 and 14 in a 62-42 win over Westview on Feb. 14. Averaging 20.7 points this season.
Kayla Boozer, a senior guard/center at South Pasadena,scored 24 points in a 77-48 win over Moorpark on Feb. 13. Averaging 27.4 points.
Ahmani Browder, a senior guard at Temescal Canyon, scored 31 points in a 67-48 win over California School for the Deaf-Riverside on Feb. 13. Averaging 21.3 points this season.
Jordan Dillon, a senior guard at West Hills, scored 37 points in two games last week, scoring 24 in a 66-36 win over Valhalla on Feb. 11 and 13 in a 42-22 win over Santana on Feb. 14. Averaging 21.2 points this season.
Janet Donkor, a junior at Valley Christian, scored 34 points in a 72-40 win over Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Feb. 13. Averaging 21.5 points this season.
Allie Duncan, a sophomore at Trinity Prep, combined for 27 points in two games last week, scoring 18 in a 62-20 win over Pleasant Hill Adventist Academy on Feb. 12 and nine points in a 34-29 win over Rio Lindo Adventist on Feb. 13. Averaging 20.2 points this season.
Bella Ewing, a sophomore guard/forward at Stone Ridge, combined for 62 points in two games last week, scoring 32 in a 58-20 win over Le Grand on Feb. 11 and 30 in a 58-20 win over Waterford on Feb. 13. Averaging 24.6 points this season.
Jocelyn Figueroa, a senior guard at Cristo del Rey San Jose Jesuit, scored 31 points in a 50-31 win over The Nueva School on Feb. 11. Averaging 24.9 points this season.
Isabella Gonzalez, a junior guard at Sylmar, combined for 86 points in four games last week, scoring 16 in a 62-58 loss to Van Nuys on Feb. 10, 27 in a 63-60 loss to Chatsworth on Feb. 12, 15 in a 51-42 loss to San Fernando on Feb. 13 and 28 in a 74-21 win over Canoga Park on Feb. 14. Averaging 20.8 points this season.
Nyleigh Gregory, a sophomore guard at Roosevelt, combined for 61 points in two games last week, scoring 29 in a 47-38 win over Fresno on Feb. 11 and 32 in a 64-47 win over Centennial on Feb. 14. Averaging 22.8 points this season.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Christian High School, scored 24 points in a 57-30 win over Sacramento Country Day on Feb. 11. Averaging 28.5 points this season.
Elizabeth Johnson, a junior center/forward at Orcutt Academy, combined for 53 points in two games last week, scoring 19 in a 64-50 win over Morro Bay on Feb. 11 and 34 in a 77-58 win over Paso Robles on Feb. 14. Averaging 22.8 points this season.
Avigail McDonald, a sophomore at Trinity Prep, combined for 51 points in two games last week, scoring 30 in a 62-20 win over Pleasant Hill Adventist Academy on Feb. 12 and 21 in a 34-29 win over Rio Lindo Adventist on Feb. 13. Averaging 23.9 points this season.
Aakash Price, a sophomore guard/forward at Grossmont, combined for 42 points in two games this week, scoring 11 in a 57-19 win over Granite Hills on Feb. 11 and 31 in a 60-54 win over El Capitan on Feb. 14. Averaging 20.8 points this season.
Jadee Salvador, a senior guard at Berean Christian, combined for 61 points in three games last week, scoring seven in a 64-27 loss to Miramonte on Feb. 10, 20 in a 71-44 loss to Benicia on Feb. 11 and 34 in a 57-53 loss to Presentation on Feb. 12. Averaging 21.3 points this season.
Shirina Shi, a sophomore guard at American, combined for 36 points in two games last week, scoring 19 in a 57-38 loss to Moreau Catholic and 17 in a 57-35 win over Kennedy. Averaging 24.0 points this season.
Sa'rye Starks, a senior guard at Ygnacio Valley, scored 41 points in a 70-54 loss to Benicia on Feb. 10. Averaging 27.6 points this season.
Poema Strong, a freshman guard/forward at High Tech SD, combined for 57 points in two games last week, scoring 30 in a 72-42 win over Academy of Our Lady of Peace on Feb. 11 and 27 in a 65-56 loss to San Diego on Feb. 13. Averaging 22.2 points this season.