Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (9/4/2024)?

THIS WEEK'S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Bryson Baker, a senior receiver at Sanger, had seven catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-34 loss to Hanford.
Jaxon Bell, a junior RB at Liberty, rushed 21 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-7 win over Frontier-Bakersfield. Bell also had a 48-yard catch, setting up a score.
Braden Busalacchi, a senior WR and LB for Linden, dominated on both sides of the ball in a 42-28 win over Liberty Ranch. Busalacchi had five catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 tackles and two pass deflections.
Steven Byamungu, a senior RB at Piedmont Hills, rushed 13 times for 124 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 win over Monte Vista Christian.
Carson Blair, Miramonte, completed 13 of 20 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and two more scores in a 42-6 win over Oakland Tech.
Aiden Broadnax, a senior running back for San Juan, rushed 18 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-26 loss to Mira Loma.
Carson Brown, a sophomore tailback at Cloverdale, rushed 25 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns during a 35-21 loss to Healdsburg.
Casey Coga-Dean, Alameda, completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns in a 73-0 win over Ygnacio Valley.
Jordan Crisp, a junior QB at Tulare Union, accounted for 263 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-15 win over El Diamante.
Teddy Dacey, a junior QB at Menlo-Atherton, completed 15 of 21 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-10 win over Bellarmine.
Rayan Daneshvar, a junior linebacker for Sobrato, had 16 tackles in a 21-6 win over North Salinas.
Jelani Dippel, a sophomore QB at Central-Fresno, completed 22 of 35 passes for 294 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-21 win over East Anchorage (Ala.)
Kellan Ford, Monte Vista, caught eight passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Granada.
Tyler Franklin, a junior QB at Bullard, completed 9 of 10 passes for 344 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-3 win at Buhach Colony.
Daniel Gomez, a senior QB at Hanford, completed 20 of 30 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns, and added 10 carries for 126 yards and two more scores in a 50-34 win over Sanger.
Harrison Hamre, a senior RB for Los Molinos, rushed 12 times for 347 yards and five touchdowns, in a 56-28 win over Coral Academy.
Jim Jones, a senior linebacker at Berkeley, had seven tackles and four sacks in a 14-10 win over Dublin.
Jhadis Luckey, California, rushed 22 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Patterson.
Gio Martinez, a running back for Rancho Cotate, rushed 11 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-22 win over Ukiah.
Julian McMahan, Monte Vista, rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Granada.
Max Medina, a junior QB at Patterson, completed 31 of 45 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 loss to California. He also rushed nine times for 59 yards and another score.
Joshua Milani, a senior QB at Terra Linda, completed 12 of 18 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers, in a 28-8 win over Upper Lake.
Mikey Mitchell, Riordan, threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, two in the final six minutes of a 35-34 win over McClymonds.
Chase Parkinson, a junior QB at Delta, completed 22 of 40 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 82-42 loss to Rio Vista.
Omaurie Phillips, a senior receiver at Ukiah, had 18 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-22 loss to Rancho Cotate.
Tanner Pidgeon, a QB at Ferndale, rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns and also passed for a score, in a 39-12 win over Fort Bragg. On defense, Pidgeon added two interceptions.
Dominic Pierini, a senior QB at Monte Vista Christian, threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 loss to Piedmont Hills.
Tyrin Pree, a junior WR at Bullard, had four catches for 220 yards and two TDs in a 70-3 win over Buhach Colony.
Michael Sargent, a junior QB at Sacred Heart Cathedral, completed 12 of 18 for 245 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win at Soledad.
Daylon Scott, a senior receiver at Central-Fresno, had seven catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over East Anchorage.
Xavier Tinoco, Patterson, had six catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 defeat to California.
Dylan Thomas, a junior QB at Las Lomas, threw for four touchdowns and recovered a fumble on defense in a 28-14 win over Vintage.
Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Granada.
Kyle Watkins, a RB at Kelseyville, rushed 22 times for 179 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-18 win over McKinleyville.
Niko White, Acalanes, returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, then caught TD passes of 56 and 38 yards in a 49-21 win over Lowell.
Tanner Wilson, a senior QB and FS at Sunnyside, completed 19 of 21 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-0 win at Reedley.