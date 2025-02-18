Vote: Who should be SBLive's California High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (2/17/2025)
High School on SI Northern California boys Athlete of the week candidates
Timmy Anderson, a 6-foot point guard for Blair (Pasadena),scored 31 points in a regular-season ending win over Crescenta Valley, keeping his season average to 31.4 points per game.
Alijah Arenas, a junior at Chatsworth, combined for 91 points in two games last week, scoring 30 in a 71-44 win over Cleveland on Feb. 10 and 61 in a 115-53 win over Sylmar on Feb. 12. Averaging 31.1 points this season.
David Balogun, a 6-6 senior forward for De La Salle, had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-44 win at Dougherty Valley to decided the East Bay Athletic League title on Saturday. De La Salle is 25-4.
Brandon Benjamin, senior guard/forward at Canyon, combined for 53 points in two games last week, scoring 23 in a 60-55 win over Damien on Feb. 12 and 30 in an 84-70 loss to SBHS on Feb. 14. Averaging 30.1 points this season.
Daniel Bibioff, a senior guard at Kerman, scored 48 points in an 81-59 win over Washington Union on Feb. 12. Prior to that, he scored 53 in a 79-55 win over Hanford West. Averaging 36.8 points in 25 games this season.
Jeremy Bork, a senior guard at Apostles, scored 28 points in a 44-41 win over East Palo Alto Academy on Feb. 11. Averaging 20.4 points this season.
Brayden Burries, a senior guard at Roosevelt, scored 24 points in a 74-57 win over Heritage Christian on Feb. 12. Averaging 29.1 points in 28 games this season.
Romello Bruhn, a junior guard at Woodland Christian, combined for 64 points in two games last week, scoring 36 in a 97-30 win over Rio Vista on Feb. 11 and 28 in an 84-30 win over Mesa Verde on Feb.13. Averaging 31.2 points in 27 games this season.
Semetri Carr, a senior guard at Redwood, scored 29 points to lead the Giants to a 67-54 win over his old school Branson to capture the MCAL title on Friday. The Cal-bound star transferred from Branson where he led the Bulls to a pair of league titles so he's personally won three in a row.
Jason Crowe Jr., a junior guard at Inglewood, combined for 69 points in two games last week, scoring 40 in an 80-69 win over Westlake on Feb. 12 followed by a 29 point game in a 71-69 loss to Windward on Feb. 14. Averaging 35.3 points this season.
Malachi Ficher, a senior guard at Tulare Western, scored 34 points in an 83-73 loss to Tulare Western on Feb. 11. Averaging 27.4 points this season.
Hudson Giarritta, a senior at Sonoma Valley, scored 15 points in a 74-53 win over Vintage on Feb. 11. Averaging 16.1 points and has the Dragons sitting at 14-14 on the campaign.
Jake Hall, a senior at Carlsbad, went over the 3,000-point career point total after scoring 29 in a 90--59 win over El Camino to lock down the No. 2 Open spot in the San Diego Section playoffs. He's just the 13th player to break the 3,000-point barrier.
Kellen Hampton, a senior forward at Moreau Catholic, scored 42 points in a 67-22 win over American on Feb. 12. Averaging 18.8 points in 25 games this season. He is signed to play college ball at the University of the Pacific.
Isaiah Johnson, a senior guard at Campbell Hall, scored 43 points in a 79-66 win over Crespi in the second round of the Southern Section Division I playoffs. Crespi was the No. 1 seeded team. Johnson and his team will now advance to the quarterfinals.
Tavid Johnson, a sophomore guard at Francis Parker, scored 24 points in a 64-54 win over La Jolla Country Day. Averaging 27.1 points this season.
Lucas Lau, a senior for University-San Francisco, had 35 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 68-49 win over San Domenico to decide the Bay Counties League West title on Saturday. It was the 16th league title for University in 18 years.
Devin Moody, a senior guard/forward at Manual Arts, combined for 63 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a 54-48 win over Jefferson on Feb. 10 and 32 in a 73-33 win over West Adams on Feb. 12. Averaging 33.6 points this season.
David Rogers, a senior at RedwoodChristian, combined for 82 points in three games last week, scoring 30 in a 79-39 win over California School for the Deaf on Feb. 11, 28 in a 91-44 win over Crosspoint on Feb. 13 and 24 in a 60-55 win over Making Waves on Feb. 15. Averaging 26.8 points this season.
Jovani Ruff, a senior guard at Long Beach Poly, scored 24 points in a 58-56 loss to Los Alamitos in the second round of the Division I Southern Section playoffs. Ruff is committed to play college ball at Cal.
Shalen Sheppard, a freshman wing at Brentwood, scored 25 points in an 81-56 Southern Section playoff win over San Clemente.
JD Wyatt, a senior guard at Poly, combined for 86 points in three games last week, scoring 28 in a 91-64 win over North Hollywood, 26 in a 79-46 over Grant and 32 in a 77-48 win over Verdugo Hills. Averaging 28.3 points this season.
Jayden Xu, senior guard/forward at Crespi, scored 24 points in a Division 1 Southern Section playoff win over Edison (90-54). Averaged 7.6 points this season.
Lincoln Zetmeir, a senior guard at Valley Center, combined for 82 points in three games last week, scoring 24 in a 91-58 loss to Fallbrook on Feb. 11, 16 in a 45-39 win over San Pasqual on Feb. 13 and 42 in an 86-60 loss to Bishop's on Feb. 14. Averaging 30.2 points this season.
Luke Zuffelato, a senior guard at Santa Barbara, scored 38 points in a second round Southern Section Division I playoff win over Canyon-Anaheim (84-70). Averaging 24.9 points this season.