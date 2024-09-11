Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (9/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 2-8 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced in the following days. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco: Williams caught seven passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's win at Sierra Canyon.
Gino Marchetti, Foothill: Marchetti had 223 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in Thursday's win over Orange.
James Johnson, Santa Margarita: Johnson had 246 passing yards and five touchdown passes in Friday's win over Bakersfield-Liberty.
Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Glover had 202 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in Friday's win over Archbishop Riordan.
Oscar Rios, Downey: Rios had 351 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in a 69-68 win over Millikan. He also rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Brandon Rivers, Cajon: Rivers rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cowboys beat Etiwanda 30-24.
Braylin Drake, Corona Centennial: Drake rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries in Friday's win over Timpview (UT).
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Arriaza completed 16 of 22 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over St. Paul.
Wyatt McCauley, Inglewood: McCauley had 379 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Friday's 34-21 win over Carson.
Steel Kurtz, Huntington Beach: Kurtz had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and also had a pick-six in a win over Capistrano Valley.
Mikey Vazquez, Great Oak: Vazquez had 136 punt return yards, returning two punts for touchdowns against Fallbrook.
Quentin Cesaire, La Jolla Country Day: Cesaire caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and also grabbed two interceptions against Mount Miguel.
Eli MacNeal, Carlsbad: MacNeal threw for 302 yards and had six touchdown passes in Thursday's win over San Pasqual.
Quentyn DeMara, University City: DeMara passed for 372 yards and four touchdowns and also added 102 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win over Bonita Vista.
Cody Cappelletti, Patrick Henry: Cappelletti had 190 total yards and three rushing touchdowns against Montgomery.
Jase Nix, San Marcos: Nix had 213 all-purpose yards and two touchdown receptions in a win over Mater Dei Catholic.
Ty Hurst, Poway: Hurst had 306 passing yards and four touchdown passes in a win over Valley Center.
King Demethris, Palisades: Demethris had five receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Granada Hills Charter.
Seth Shigg, Culver City: Shigg had 252 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a win against Narbonne.
Erik Favela, Arleta: Favela caught five passes for 172 yards and had three touchdowns in a win against Taft.
