California high school football: Top quarterbacks in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school talent, especially at the quarterback position.
The list of NFL signal callers that once prepped in the Southland is long, but the most recent names include Mater Dei's Bryce Young (Carolina Panther) and Rancho Cucamonga's CJ Stroud (Houston Texans). It's possible the next top NFL Draft pick is throwing touchdowns on Friday nights this upcoming 2024 season.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top quarterbacks to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Husan Longstreet, Centennial, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Longstreet threw for 3,013 yards and 24 TDs last season in 12 games. Completed 67% of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 298 attempts in coach Matt Logan's up-tempo offense.
2. Madden Iamaleava, Warren, Sr. (UCLA)
Iamaleava threw for 3,626 yards and 43 TDs with just four interceptions last season in 13 games. The future Bruin completed passes at a 63% clip.
3. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr. (Florida St.)
Smigiel has been putting up mind-blowing numbers since he started playing on Friday nights. In two seasons, he's amassed more than 100 TD tosses including 52 as a sophomore when he threw for 4,222 yards.
4. TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Nebraska)
Lateef battled injury last season and missed a few games, but was able to toss for 1,965 yards and 13 TDs at a 63% completion percentage.
5. Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Stanford)
Bachmeier is sure to dazzle as he enters his senior campaign after throwing for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He also ran for seven scores.
6. Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (Utah)
Becker helped Sierra Canyon to its first-ever Division 1 playoff berth last season with 2,660 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. The Trailblazers will look to make another leap forward with Becker at the helm this upcoming fall.
7. Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Sr. (Washington)
The new man on campus in Santa Ana. Beielry transferred from Chapparal where he threw for 1,966 yards and 17 TDs. He will add another dimension to the Monarchs' offense under new coach Raul Lara compared to the 4-year era under former QB Elijah Brown. Beierly can make plays with his feet, scoring 12 on the ground last season.
8. Leo Hannan, Servite, Sr. (Michigan St.)
Hannan could be the QB that takes the biggest step forward in 2024. The Friars had an inspiring 2023, going 8-6, after a 1-9 campaign in 2022. The Michigan State commit tossed for 2,429 yards and 14 TDs as a junior,
9. Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Sr. (Minnesota)
Kollock led Laguna Beach to a 9-2 season thanks to 3,174 yards passing and 41 TDs in 11 games. Kollock will be challenged in bringing along an inexperienced group of wideouts after the program's top two wideouts graduated. Kollock is listed at 6-4, 225.
10. Steele Pizzella, Notre Dame SO, Sr. (Washington St.)
Pizzella threw for 2,187 yards and 22 TDs last season while also leading the Knights in rushing with 446 yards and five scores. The Wazzu-bound prospect is a shifty, creative signal caller that could be the most electrofying QB on this list.
FEW MORE QBs
(alphabetical)
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien, Jr.
Corin Berry, Charter Oak, Jr.
Wyatt Brown, Santa Monica, Jr.
Jimmy Butler, Gardena Serra, Sr.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, So.
Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos, Sr. (Cal)
Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Jr.
John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita, Sr.
Furian Infererra, Mater Dei, So.
Jarrett Nielsen, Long Beach Jordan, Sr.
Savelio Niumata, Edison, Sr.
Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, So.
Oscar Rios, Downey, Jr. (Purdue)
John Sanders, St. Francis, Jr.
Michael Tollefson, Tustin, Sr. (Arizona State):
Jackson Tyler, Thousand Oaks, Jr.