Vote: Who will be the top quarterback in the CIF-North Coast Section?
When it comes to putting out outstanding quarterbacks, the CIF-NCS is currently California's most underrated hotbed.
Underrated by other parts of the state, that is – Bay Area football fans and college scouts alike are fully aware of how much talent the North Coast Section has under center.
Here's what we want to know: who do you think is the top quarterback in the NCS? Choose any candidate from last month's list of the section's top QBs, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, and results will be announced the next day.
Meet the candidates:
Marley Alcantara, Pittsburg, Sr. (undecided): In his first season after taking over for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, Alcantara completed 194 of 298 (65 percent) for 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has a host of top weapons returning, including UCLA-bound Jadyn Hudson.
Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, Sr. (Fresno State): Passed for 2,134 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and now follows in the footsteps of another former Mustang in Jake Haener, who had great success at Fresno State before being drafted by the NFL Saints. Turner has a lot of weapons.
Toa Faavae, De La Salle, Sr. (Idaho): A sub 11.0-second sprinter on the track team, Faavae may approach 2,000 rushing yards in the Spartans’ veer attack. He’s been dominant in the last two state-title games, though his team has come up short.
Jonathan Craft, James Logan, Sr. (Fresno State): As first-year starter, the top track-and-field standout passed for 21 touchdowns and four rushing TDs in 2023.
Tristan Ti’a, Amador Valley, Sr. (undecided): Gained eligibility late through 2023 due to transfer rule and made huge impact completing 41 of 56 (73%) and 829 yards and 13 touchdowns in three games. He also rushed for 180 yards. Has offers from Boston College, Northern Arizona, San Jose State and UNLV
Caedon Afsharipour, Marin Catholic, Jr. (undecided): The 6-foot-2, 205-pound standout helped the Wildcats to a CIF State Division 3-A title by throwing for 2,054 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions. "Caedon has worked very hard to improve himself in all aspects," Marin Catholic coach Mazi Moayed said. "His game is steadily improving. He has also improved his overall size, strength and speed. ... He is a driven competitor and has been really fun to work with."
Dylan Thomas, Las Lomas, Jr. (undecided): The 6-1, 180-pounder was first-team All-Diablo Valley Athletic League as a sophomore when he completed 128 of 236 for 2,024 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Gabe Casanovas, St. Vincent de Paul, Jr. (undecided): The 6-2, 190-pounder also led his team to a state championship, a 6-AA crown, while throwing for 2,660 yards on 176 completions in 267 attempts and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 831 yards and 13 more scores.
Markos Lagios, Piedmont, Sr. (undecided): Led the Highlanders on a remarkable comeback season by throwing for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 638 yards and 12 more scores. Piedmont improved from an 0-6 season (disbanding at midseason) in 2022 to 7-4 in 2023.
Rhett Thompson, San Ramon Valley, Sr. (undecided): Threw just 23 passes in 2023, backing up All-State QB Luke Baker. At 6-6, 200 pounds, figures to be the next big-arm quarterback in a long line of SRV signal-calling standouts. “Big arm, quick release, good decision maker, great leader,” SRV coach Aaron Becker said.
Carson Blair, Miramonte, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,892 yards, 24 TDs passing on 148-244 (60.7-percent) completion, 102.4 passer rating; 411 yards, three TDs rushing on 5.6 yards per carry
Mason Harris, American Canyon, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,285 yards, 19 TDs passing to five interceptions on 71-144 (49.3-percent) completion, 105.5 passer rating; 848 yards, six TDs rushing on 10.5 yards per carry
Danny Mercado, Casa Grande, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,201 yards, 19 TDs passing on 185-292 (63.4-percent) completion; 384 yards, six TDs rushing on 6.4 yards per carry
Trevor Moelk, St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,171 yards, 28 TDs passing on 147-283 (51.9-percent) completion; 90 yards, four TDs rushing
Sage Robertson, Liberty, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,574 yards, 22 TDs passing on 101-212 (47.6-percent) completion
Daniel Rolovich, San Marin, Jr.: 2023 stats – 382 yards, six TDs passing to zero interceptions on 20-28 (71.4-percent) completion, 153.3 passer rating; 155 yards, five TDs rushing on 8.2 yards per carry
James Voorhies, College Park, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,692 yards, 17 TDs passing on 106-209 (50.7-percent) completion; 61 yards rushing
Joshua Werner, Berean Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,181 yards, 26 TDs passing on 152-273 (55.7-percent) completion; 34 yards rushing