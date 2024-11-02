Washington State QB commit Steele Pizzella shows off big arm with 75-yard TD throw
What can make a college football fanbase more excited than seeing a high school commit throw a bomb down the field for a touchdown?
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks senior quarterback Steele Pizzella, who's committed to Washington State, showed of his big arm Friday night against Loyola on the road.
Pizzella, who is the second-leading passer in the Mission League - most notably known as the second toughest league in California behind the Trinity - dropped back and dialed up a 75-yard connection with teammate Luc Weaver in the first quarter against Loyola to five the Knights an early lead.
It was one of three touchdowns Pizzella threw in the first half. He also amassed more than 200 yards in the opening half. His performance could go a long way if Notre Dame ends up winning the game, because it could clinch the Knights an automatic playoff berth if Bishop Amat beats Chaminade.
If Chaminade beats Bishop Amat and Notre Dame hangs on to beat Loyola, a coin flip will determine the third-place finisher due to Notre Dame, Loyola and Chaminade all being 2-3 in league play.
Notre Dame currently leads Loyola 28-14 at halftime. Chaminade leads Bishop Amat 24-21 in the fourth quarter.
THE SKINNY ON PIZZELLA
Pizzella is a 3-star rated QB, according to 247Sports. He also had offers to UConn, Colorado State and Florida Atlantic.
He's listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds. He's thrown for 1,875 yards and 21 TDs this season. He's a three-year starter in high school. After playing his sophomore year at Simi Valley, he transferred to Notre Dame where he was a started his junior and senior season for new coach Evan Yabu.
Yabu is in his second year as the head coach at Notre Dame after taking Thousand Oaks High to a 10-0 season in 2022.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: