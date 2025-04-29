High School

Well-liked Los Angeles City Section boys basketball coach resigns suddenly

Grant High's Tarek Abdelsameia won 151 games in his eight years with the Lancers.

Tarek Fattal

Grant High boys basketball coach Tarek Abdelsameia (left) acknowledged at Los Angeles City Hall after winning a City title in 2023.
Grant High boys basketball coach Tarek Abdelsameia (left) acknowledged at Los Angeles City Hall after winning a City title in 2023. / Tarek Fattal

One of the most well-like Los Angeles City Section boys basketball coaches announced his resignation Tuesday.

Grant High's Tarek Abdelsameia, always equipped with a smile and a fun quip, told High School On SI he's stepping down as the boys basketball head coach after eight seasons at the helm.

"After 25 unforgettable years with the Grant basketball program, including the honor of serving the past 10 years as only the third varsity head coach in the school’s history, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from coaching," Abdelsameia said in a statement. "While this decision was not entirely mine alone, I believe now is the right time to prioritize my family and pursue a few long standing personal and professional goals I’ve had on hold."

Abdelsameia played at Grant for longtime, legendary coach Howie Levine then quickly joined Levine's staff after graduating high school. Abdelsaeia became the varsity head coach in 2017 before going on to a very successful tenure — posting a 151-83 overall record, a 78-9 record in league play, and winning two Division I City titles in 2022 and 2023.

The Lancers have earned a berth to the last five consecutive CIF State basketball playoffs under Abdelsameia, who was only the program's third-ever head coach since opening in 1959.

"Though I’m stepping away for now, I do hope to return to coaching in the future. I’m incredibly thankful for the encouragement and support I’ve received from players, families, colleagues, and friends over the past 24 hours it  has truly meant more than words can express," Abdelsameia said. "That said, I will remain fully committed to supporting the school and athletic programs in every way I can."

high school basketball
Tarek and Elijah Abdelsameia of Grant High are a father-son basketball duo. / Grant Athletics

Abdelsameia has a freshman son named Elijah that was on this year's varsity basketball roster, and plans to stay at Grant High "for now", according to Abdelsameia.

Grant went 19-15 this past season and made an appearance in the City Section Division I final but fell to Sun Valley Poly 50-49.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California