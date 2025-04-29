Well-liked Los Angeles City Section boys basketball coach resigns suddenly
One of the most well-like Los Angeles City Section boys basketball coaches announced his resignation Tuesday.
Grant High's Tarek Abdelsameia, always equipped with a smile and a fun quip, told High School On SI he's stepping down as the boys basketball head coach after eight seasons at the helm.
"After 25 unforgettable years with the Grant basketball program, including the honor of serving the past 10 years as only the third varsity head coach in the school’s history, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from coaching," Abdelsameia said in a statement. "While this decision was not entirely mine alone, I believe now is the right time to prioritize my family and pursue a few long standing personal and professional goals I’ve had on hold."
Abdelsameia played at Grant for longtime, legendary coach Howie Levine then quickly joined Levine's staff after graduating high school. Abdelsaeia became the varsity head coach in 2017 before going on to a very successful tenure — posting a 151-83 overall record, a 78-9 record in league play, and winning two Division I City titles in 2022 and 2023.
The Lancers have earned a berth to the last five consecutive CIF State basketball playoffs under Abdelsameia, who was only the program's third-ever head coach since opening in 1959.
"Though I’m stepping away for now, I do hope to return to coaching in the future. I’m incredibly thankful for the encouragement and support I’ve received from players, families, colleagues, and friends over the past 24 hours it has truly meant more than words can express," Abdelsameia said. "That said, I will remain fully committed to supporting the school and athletic programs in every way I can."
Abdelsameia has a freshman son named Elijah that was on this year's varsity basketball roster, and plans to stay at Grant High "for now", according to Abdelsameia.
Grant went 19-15 this past season and made an appearance in the City Section Division I final but fell to Sun Valley Poly 50-49.
