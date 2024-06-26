Westlake High School football coach Jesse Craven resigns after 6 months, cites 'differences with admin'
That was quick.
Former Burbank John Burroughs High head football coach Jesse Craven resigned from the same position at Westlake High last week after being hired in December 2023.
Westlake principal Jason Branham told SBLive Sports Craven issued a letter of resignation on Saturday, June 22. Craven confirmed this detail.
"I enjoyed every second of my time at Westlake," Craven said. "I have nothing but incredible things to say about the work ethic, commitment, and support that I experienced with the players, their families and overall Westlake community."
However, something didn't align when looking ahead to the 2024-25 school year.
"Unfortunately, there were differences with administration specifically regarding my employment as an on-campus teacher that resulted in me having to make the tough decision to step away."
Craven subbed through the spring semester with the expectation of becoming a full-time, on-campus teacher and coach starting in the fall of 2024. Westlake admin did attempt to make it work for Craven, but the two sides clearly couldn't agree.
Craven, 30, created buzz for himself after leading Burroughs to its first Pacific League title since 2015, aiding the Bears to a 9-1 record before falling to Agoura High in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.
Westlake has appointed Carnell Henderson head coach without an interim tag. Henderson is the school's assistant principal in charge of athletics. Henderson will be the program's fifth head coach since 2016 after longtime coach Jim Benkert's final season in 2015.
Tony Henney was hired in 2015 (first season, 2016), Tim Kirksey was named head coach in 2016. Mark Serve took over in 2021 before being let go mid-season of the 2023 campaign. Craven and now Henderson.
"As a player, Mr. Henderson is a high school Hall of Famer, scholarship athlete at Boston University, and a Boston University Athletic Hall of Famer," Branham's letter to the football families reads. "As a coach, Mr. Henderson, is a two-time high school state champion. He also coached college football for six years at Fairfield University, including a conference title in 1998, and was inducted into the Fairfield University Hall of Fame as a coach."
TRANSFERS
Westlake had three notable players transfer into the program since Craven took over. Crespi's Demanie Bell (2026), Birmingham's Ronnell Hewitt (2026) and Chaminade's Marquis Jones (2027).
It will be interesting to see if those players stick around, especially when considering the CIF's A-B-A rule, which allows student-athletes to return back to original school without penalty, so long as the student-athlete didn't participate in official competition.