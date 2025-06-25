What Carter Bryant — 2025 NBA Draft prospect — was like in high school in California
It was not hard to pick out Carter Bryant in high school.
Bryant stood out in every facet, and it didn't matter the setting: walking through an airport, layup lines, in the huddle, and certainly when he was on the floor. His 6-foot-8, broad-shouldered frame was enough to draw attention.
Once Bryant started running up and down the floor, it was even more obvious he was born to play basketball. Now, his dreams will become a reality Wednesday night when he's likely to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft's 1st round. Many mock drafts have Bryant as a potential lottery pick (top 14 selection).
Bryant attended Fountain Valley High his freshman and sophomore year before transferring to Sage Hill for his junior year where he was named Pacific Coast Conference MVP after averaging 22.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.0 assits, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.
He would later transfer to powerhouse program Corona Centennial where the likes of Jared McCain and Donovan Dent prepped. Bryant's best night for the Huskies came in a Big VIII League rivalry game against Eastvale Roosevelt and then-junior Brayden Burries on January 9, 2024.
Bryant made everything. He finished with 39 points, including six 3-pointers, in a 82-78 victory that Tuesday night. He added 11 rebounds and had numerous high-flying plays including a tip-jam in the opening quarter.
Bryant finished his senior year averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for coach Josh Giles before going on to be named a 2024 McDonald's All-American.
ARIZONA DAYS
Bryant would graduate from Centennial to go on and play for Tommy Lloyd at Arizona where he played in 37 games as a freshman with five starts. He averaged just under 20 minutes per contest while tallying 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and one steal/block/assists per game. He shot 46% from the field and 37% from downtown for the Wildcats.
Bryant will turn 20 in November.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: