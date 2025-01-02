Where Did Arizona State's Cam Skattebo Go To High School?
According to 247Sports, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo in high school had two collegiate offers from Sacramento State and William & Mary.
That's it.
The most talked about college football player other than Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, made quite the impression on folks on New Year's Day, as the Sun Devils' tailback rushed for 143 yards, scored twice and threw a touchdown pass in a 39-31 overtime loss to Texas in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
A question many were wondering other than how did so many universities miss on the virtual unknown coming out of California was where did Skattebo go to high school?
Skattebo attended Rio Linda High School, which is located just north of the state's capital of Sacramento. During his junior campaign with the Knights, Skattebo rushed for over 3,500 yards and scored 42 touchdowns.
During his three seasons at Rio Linda, Skattebo rushed for a total of 6,192 yards and scored 69 touchdowns.
