Where Top 20 California High School senior quarterbacks are expected to sign on early National Signing Day

Amador Valley dual threat Tristan Ti'a is biggest riser and is all set to sign at Oregon State, while top QB recruit Husan Longstreet remains firm on USC

Mitch Stephens

A tremendous dual threat, Amador Valley senior quarterback Tristan Ti'a is expected to sign his early signing papers to Oregon State. After leading his team to their first North Coast Section title, Ti'a is preparing for the CIF Northern Region 3-AA championship game against McClymonds on Friday. He's accounted for more than 4,200 yards and 45 touchdowns. He's recruitment has improved almost 100 spots. / Photo: Jason Weed

Very few top high school football recruits wait anymore until the regular signing day, which this season starts Feb. 5. Especially if you play quarterback.

College programs need to know early who they got coming in and with the number of elite signal-callers at a premium, the early signing period which starts Wednesday and closes Friday is really the only option for high schoolers.

So don't expect much flipping this week among the QBs. Here are California's top 20 quarterbacks and where they are expected to sign.

1. Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, USC

High school football; California; Corona Centennial; Husan Longstreet
Corona Centennial QB Husan Longstreet has flipped his college commitment from Texas A&M to USC. / Michael Cazares

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had been committed to Texas A&M throughout the summer, but switched to the Trojans on Nov. 17. The 5-star standout with both a big arm and great feet should compete for a starting job next season. In nine games he threw for 1,641 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 494 yards and six more scores. He had more productive seasons his first three years, the first two with Inglewood.

2. Akili Smith Jr., Lincoln-San Diego, Oregon

High school football photo; California; Top recruits
Akili Smith Jr., shown here in a 2023 playoff game versus Granite Hills, should sign with Oregon, just as his father did more than 20 years ago. / Photo: Justin Fine

The son of former Oregon and NFL QB by the same name, the 6-5, 200-pounder is two wins away from leading his team to a CIF State D1-AA championship. In 12 games, Smith has completed 132 of 207 for 2,039 yards and 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He's also rushed for 379 yards and two scores. The interception rate is a concern. For his 3-year career he's thrown for 6,902 yards, 72 TDs and 20 interceptions. Smith is the lone QB of Oregon's 18 current commits.

3. Madden Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly, UCLA

Madden Iamaleava, a 2025 UCLA commit, has been deemed ineligible by the CIF Southern Section on Oct. 4, 2024.
Madden Iamaleava, a 2025 UCLA commit, can't wait ti start taking snaps again. / Tracy McDannald/X

The younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers' quarterback Nico, Iamaleava played in Warren's season opener Aug. 23 in a 31-20 loss to Hawaii Kamehameha before transferring to Poly. The 6-2, 200-pounder was denied eligibility by the CIF's Southern Section. As a junior at Warren he completed 196 of 311 for 3,626 yards and 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions. John Hersey (Arlington Heights, Ill.) standout Colton Gumino is a 3-star QB standout committed to the Bruins.

4. TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran, Nebraska

TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran
Orange Lutheran 2025 TJ Lateef is one of California's Top 50 QBs to watch in 2024. He had another stellar campaign in 2024 / Photo: Dennis Lee

The 6-2, 185-pounder is mobile, smart and experienced, a three-year starter on one of Southern California's top programs. Lateef, the No. 36 recruit overall in the state, is Nebraska's only QB of its 19 current commitments.

5. Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Washington

A transfer from Chaparral, the 6-1, 215-pounder took over Mater Dei's reins in 2024 and lead them thus far to a national No. 1 rankings. A steady riser through his career, Beierly is known for his steady hand, good feet, accurate arm and ability to handle pressure. In 12 games — all wins — he's completed 141 of 225 for 1,820 yards and 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 440 yards and five more scores. A four-year starter he's thrown for 6,602 yards in his career with 64 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Treston Kini McMillan, a 3-star from Hawaii, is the only other QB among Washington's whopping 29 commits. Six are OL to help protect Beierly.

6. Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Minnesota

The 6-4, 215-pounder is the quarterback among Minnesota's 22 commits and one of only three Californians. In 11 games at Laguna Creek this season, Kollock threw for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 315 more and eight more scores.

7. Tristan Ti'a, Amador Valley, Oregon State

High school football photo, Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton California
Amador Valley senior QB Tristan Ti'a threw for more than 400 yards for a second straight game during a 54-48 loss to California-San Ramon on Nov. 8, 2024. Ti'a also rushed for 90 yards and accounted for five touchdowns. He's an Oregon State commit. / Photo: Jason Weed

Perhaps the biggest riser in the group, the versatile and shifty 6-3, 190-pounder rose more than 100 spots since his preseason rankings. He's winding down on a monster season with more than 4,200 total yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Dons to their first North Coast Section championship. Ti'a leads his team to a 3-AA Northern Regional game versus McClymonds-Oakland on Friday. He's Oregon State's only QB among its 18 committments

8. Robert McDaniel, Hughson, Arizona

The 6-1, 195-pounder has Hughson (13-0) in the Division 4-AA Northern California Region championship with a brilliliant senior season. He's completed 170 of 274 for 2,796 yards and 33 touchdowns and just five interception. In his four-year career he's passed for 7,767 yards and 95 touchdowns. McDaniel and Higley of Gilbert (Ariz.) senior Luke Haugo (6-5, 200) are the only QBs to have committed to Arizona's 2025 class, which thus far boasts 21 commits.

9. Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Stanford

Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley
Murrieta Valley 2025 QB Bear Bachmeier has already committed to Stanford / Photo: Bodie DeSilva

The rugged 6-2, 225-pound dual threat fought through injuries all season for the 11-3 Nighthawks, playing in just six games but completing 77 of 120 passes for 1,260 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 439 rushing yards and eight scores. He throw for 6,810 yards and 59 touchdowns in a 30-game career, which included 1,724 rushing yards and 33 more scores. He's the only QB currently among Stanford's 18 commits.

10. Leo Hannan, Servite, Michigan State

Great size (6-4) and strength (210 pounds), Hannan is one of two California recruits among the 16 commitments and the only quarterback in the bunch. .

10 MORE

11. Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon, Utahee

Wyat Becker, Sierra Canyon
Sierra Canyon QB. Wyatt Becker threw for 217 points and a touchdown in an impressive 30-7 win over Punahou earlier this season in Hawaii. / File photo: Heston Quan

12. Michael Tollefson, Tustin, Arizona State

13. Steele Pizzella, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, Washington St.

14. Seth Shigg, Culver City, Army

15. JP Mialovski, Millikan, San Diego State

16. Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, Fresno State

Brayden Turner, Monte Vista, high school football; high school football
Monte Vista quarterback Brayden Turner committed to Fresno State last month /

17. Jonathan Craft, El Cerrito, Fresno State

18. Alex Eason, Oaks Christian,

19. Alonzo Esparza, Los Alamitos, Cal

20. Kingston Tisdell, Inglewood, Weber State

