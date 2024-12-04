Where Top 20 California High School senior quarterbacks are expected to sign on early National Signing Day
Very few top high school football recruits wait anymore until the regular signing day, which this season starts Feb. 5. Especially if you play quarterback.
College programs need to know early who they got coming in and with the number of elite signal-callers at a premium, the early signing period which starts Wednesday and closes Friday is really the only option for high schoolers.
So don't expect much flipping this week among the QBs. Here are California's top 20 quarterbacks and where they are expected to sign.
1. Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, USC
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had been committed to Texas A&M throughout the summer, but switched to the Trojans on Nov. 17. The 5-star standout with both a big arm and great feet should compete for a starting job next season. In nine games he threw for 1,641 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 494 yards and six more scores. He had more productive seasons his first three years, the first two with Inglewood.
2. Akili Smith Jr., Lincoln-San Diego, Oregon
The son of former Oregon and NFL QB by the same name, the 6-5, 200-pounder is two wins away from leading his team to a CIF State D1-AA championship. In 12 games, Smith has completed 132 of 207 for 2,039 yards and 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He's also rushed for 379 yards and two scores. The interception rate is a concern. For his 3-year career he's thrown for 6,902 yards, 72 TDs and 20 interceptions. Smith is the lone QB of Oregon's 18 current commits.
3. Madden Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly, UCLA
The younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers' quarterback Nico, Iamaleava played in Warren's season opener Aug. 23 in a 31-20 loss to Hawaii Kamehameha before transferring to Poly. The 6-2, 200-pounder was denied eligibility by the CIF's Southern Section. As a junior at Warren he completed 196 of 311 for 3,626 yards and 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions. John Hersey (Arlington Heights, Ill.) standout Colton Gumino is a 3-star QB standout committed to the Bruins.
4. TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran, Nebraska
The 6-2, 185-pounder is mobile, smart and experienced, a three-year starter on one of Southern California's top programs. Lateef, the No. 36 recruit overall in the state, is Nebraska's only QB of its 19 current commitments.
5. Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Washington
A transfer from Chaparral, the 6-1, 215-pounder took over Mater Dei's reins in 2024 and lead them thus far to a national No. 1 rankings. A steady riser through his career, Beierly is known for his steady hand, good feet, accurate arm and ability to handle pressure. In 12 games — all wins — he's completed 141 of 225 for 1,820 yards and 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 440 yards and five more scores. A four-year starter he's thrown for 6,602 yards in his career with 64 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Treston Kini McMillan, a 3-star from Hawaii, is the only other QB among Washington's whopping 29 commits. Six are OL to help protect Beierly.
6. Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Minnesota
The 6-4, 215-pounder is the quarterback among Minnesota's 22 commits and one of only three Californians. In 11 games at Laguna Creek this season, Kollock threw for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 315 more and eight more scores.
7. Tristan Ti'a, Amador Valley, Oregon State
Perhaps the biggest riser in the group, the versatile and shifty 6-3, 190-pounder rose more than 100 spots since his preseason rankings. He's winding down on a monster season with more than 4,200 total yards and 45 touchdowns while leading the Dons to their first North Coast Section championship. Ti'a leads his team to a 3-AA Northern Regional game versus McClymonds-Oakland on Friday. He's Oregon State's only QB among its 18 committments
8. Robert McDaniel, Hughson, Arizona
The 6-1, 195-pounder has Hughson (13-0) in the Division 4-AA Northern California Region championship with a brilliliant senior season. He's completed 170 of 274 for 2,796 yards and 33 touchdowns and just five interception. In his four-year career he's passed for 7,767 yards and 95 touchdowns. McDaniel and Higley of Gilbert (Ariz.) senior Luke Haugo (6-5, 200) are the only QBs to have committed to Arizona's 2025 class, which thus far boasts 21 commits.
9. Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Stanford
The rugged 6-2, 225-pound dual threat fought through injuries all season for the 11-3 Nighthawks, playing in just six games but completing 77 of 120 passes for 1,260 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 439 rushing yards and eight scores. He throw for 6,810 yards and 59 touchdowns in a 30-game career, which included 1,724 rushing yards and 33 more scores. He's the only QB currently among Stanford's 18 commits.
10. Leo Hannan, Servite, Michigan State
Great size (6-4) and strength (210 pounds), Hannan is one of two California recruits among the 16 commitments and the only quarterback in the bunch. .