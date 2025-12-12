Winters (CA) High School Is Set to Compete for Its First Ever CIF Football State Title
From a small town to the big stage the Winters (CA) high school football team has continued to prove others wrong and through it all has made history as the Warriors will compete for their very first CIF football state title on Saturday.
Winters is set to face Morse high school at Buena Vista Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. PST.
When talking about this team, heading into Saturday head coach Daniel Ward said, "We love being the underdogs. We definitely play with a chip on our shoulder. Our high school has around 460 kids and we're going to play a school out of San Diego with 1,600 plus kids that's what dreams are made of.
"Winters is a small town in Northern California but even though the population may be smaller the town is filled with so much heart, pride and nothing gets better than having the whole community behind you."
This was evident on Friday morning when the whole town got together for a rally, to send the Warriors off on a their eight hour bus ride to Southern California, in hopes of returning with the school's first ever CIF state championship trophy.
To learn more about the team and its journey to this point, we conducted a Q&A with Coach Ward and star quarterback Lane Brown.
Q&A with Head Coach Daniel Ward and Record Breaking Class of 2026 Quarterback Lane Brown
Myckena Guerrero: Coach you once wore a Winters High jersey yourself, and now you’re leading this program as a NorCal Regional Champion headed to the State Championship and making history. What does this moment mean to you personally?
Coach Ward: I think that every kid that has ever played a competitive sport dreams of this moment. Playing with all of their best friends, representing their community and playing for a state championship. That doesn't change for coaches... if anything it makes it even more enjoyable because we get to see the joy on their faces... we get to see their smiles... they are making memories that will last a lifetime, and that is what it is all about. For me personally, I'm just trying to soak it all in and truly live in the moment.and enjoy my time with these guys. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us and we are all treating it like so.
MG: We talk about your'e historic season Lane you’ve thrown for over 2,000 yards, rushed for over 2,000 yards something only four players in California history have ever done and you just broke a 20-year passing touchdown record your own coaches record at Winters High. What does this season mean to you personally?
Lane Brown: It feels amazing breaking my coaches record someone who has helped me throughout my high school career so much I put lots of work in the offseason to be where I am now so it just feels good.
MG: This is the first time in program history Winters football is playing for a state title. What does making history like this mean for your players and everyone who’s been part of this program?
CW: As someone who grew up in Winters and played football hear, I know how passionate this community is about football. I have been coaching here for 18 years now and one of the most rewarding part of this years run for me is to get some many texts, phone calls and well wishes from former players... a lot of them making the trip down south. To see grown men in their 60's and 70's in tears because their HS football team is going to state is pretty darn cool. We always say Warrior For Life... and that is the truth with Winters football... Your love and passion for the program never goes away no matter how old you are or where you end up living.
MG: When you look at your game, what’s allowed you to be so dangerous as a dual threat throughout your journey?
LB: My athleticism and being able to read the field if they want to stop our run they have to load more into the box which will just open up our pass and we have 4 great receivers on the field at all times.
MG: Winters is a small town, but the support has been huge there’s so much heart and pride there. How has the community fueled this team throughout the journey this year?
CW: Winters is truly a special place... for me.. it is my immediate family... my players... Winters High School and then the community of Winters that is what is most important in my life. The community has been absolutely amazing, not just this year but every year. Winters is the type of place where our parents don't just love and cheer for their own kids... They love love all of the kids and treat them like their own. We are truly one big family and you don't see that very often these days. The send off we received today and to be able to drive by all the schools in town and to see all of the love and support... that is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.
MG: This team just won a NorCal Regional Championship and is now headed to the State Championship. How special is it to be part of the group that’s making history for Winters football?
LB: It still doesn’t feel real all the stuff we have been through as a team this year losing our seniors from last year lots thought we would struggle and losing other key players to our offense and also being so close with my team me and and a few others have been playing for coach ward for 3 years now and we have only gotten stronger also this team has been playing together since 3rd grade we all grew up together so our team chemistry is off the charts.
MG: You coached a lot of great teams and players but what is it about this team that has made you all so effective?
CW: It's Funny because if if you just look at our roster.... it is definitely not the most talented team we had.... but I think that has actually helped us this year. We knew that going in... To hear so many people say that we couldn't do, that we weren't going to be as good as we were last year, it just motivated them, made them work harder and we became great at the little things. We are never the biggest, strongest or fasted team on the field, but their heart and passion are unmatched. They play smart and they play physical, but most importantly, they play for each other and that is what makes them so special.
MG: As the leader of this offense, what’s your mindset heading into the State Championship with the entire town of Winters behind you?
LB: Just win, we are so thankful for our community to be behind us these past few weeks and we want to be able to make them even more proud and bring that trophy home.
MG: For anyone that’s reading this what do you want recruiters and coaches to know about Lane Brown and the type of impact you can bring to a program?
LB: I want them to know I’m a team player and that I care also I would not be here without my team they are the ones who make me look good.
MG: As you prepare for the State Championship, what message are you giving your players about representing Winters on the biggest stage they’ve ever been on?
CW: The stage we are playing on doesn't change our mindset. Football is a game, and games are meant to be fun. My biggest goal is to help them live in the moment and enjoy the ride.... keep making memories. Our message every Friday night is Give 100% in everything we do, Always focus on the next play and play for the person next to you.... thats going to be the same message when we take the field on Saturday... Just a little more emotion in my voice.
MG: You’ve made such an impact at Winters high but when all is said and done, what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?
LB: I want my teachers principal and peers to remember me as a great student and a good friend on campus as much as I love being known for being the quarterback it’s how others recognize me outside of the field that makes me who I am.
What it Means To Be A Winters Warrior
A few years ago a Winters High School football athlete had a season ending injury that led him to never take the field again. He laid in a hospital bed and wrote this letter on a piece of paper and titled it 2 Minutes of a Lifetime. All he wished for was two play two more minutes with his Warrior brothers and this is the definition of the pride and love of playing for this program is:
Today I lay here in my bed asking the question why? In life we always seem
to ask this question, always wanting to know the reasons behind things. Today I
have no answer. I ask; why?? Why me?? Why do I not get to do the number one
thing I love in life?? Why do I not get to play my senior year?? Why do I not get to
pursue my dreams I've had since I was a little kid?? There is no answer to these
questions, that is why I continue to ask why me?? Nothing in life brings me more joy than playing under those Friday night lights, an experience that I'll forever remember but won't get to experience again. Never did I realize that two minutes would mean so much to me. My last two
minutes of being a warrior football player, the last time I'll ever play with the guys
I call my brothers, and the last two minutes of my high school football career.
Despite the fact I re injured myself and the pain I have now because of it, I
wouldn't trade those two minutes for anything in the world; these two minutes on
the field will last me a lifetime, never will I forget that feeling of being a warrior.