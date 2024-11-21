CIF California 2024 girls volleyball playoff brackets: Regional final scores; State tital matchups (11-20-2024)
Thirteen California high school regional girls champions were crowned Tuesday and a dozen now move on to Santiago Canyon College in Orange, site of the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday.
Archbishop Mitty won its on-going state record 21st regional crown with a surprising 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 sweep over top seed Saint Francis in the Northern California Open Division championship match. The Monarchs (29-6), who are just getting fully healthy, now go after their record 15th state crown Saturday when it faces Southern California champion and 2022 state titlist Cathedral Catholic (45-3) which ousted defending state champ Mater Dei 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Mitty lost in last year's Open Division championship to Mater Dei 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21.
Check out below the scores from all of Tuesday's regional finals along with the day and times of this weekend's state finals.
The top seeds in each Division heading into state player were: Open (North: Branson; South: Cathedral Catholic); Division 1 (Folsom and Huntington Beach), Division 2 (San Ramon Valley and Bakersfield Christian), Division 3 (Branham and Central Valley Christian), Division 4 (Liberty Ranch and Walnut) and Division 5 (Pierce and Eagle Rock).
Only three of the top seeds made it to the state finals: Cathedral Catholic, San Ramon Valley and Central Valley Christian.
Defending state champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Valley Christian (D1), Campbell Hall (D2), Ripon Christian (D3), Glendale (D4) and Crystal Springs Uplands (D5). None of those teams made it to the finals, so there will be a new champion in each division.
CIF CALIFORNIA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS
OPEN DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
North: Mitty d. Rocklin 25-17, 25-19, 25-18; Saint Francis d. St. Ignatius 22-25, 25-8, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10
South: Cathedral Catholic d. Redondo Union 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16; Mater Dei d. Sierra Canyon 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 5 Mitty d. No. 2 Saint Francis 25-11, 25-18, 25-19
South: No. 1 Cathedral Catholic d. No. 2 Mater Dei 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
SATURDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 6:30 P.M.
Archbishop Mitty (29-6) vs. Cathedral Catholic (45-3)
Notes: Mitty and Saint Francis are bitter (West Catholic Athletic League) rivals and faced off three times this season, with Mitty actually winning two of three. ... Mitty owns the most regional titles (20) and state titles (14) while Saint Francis ranks second with 13 regional titles and is tied for second with nine state crowns. ... Mater Dei has won five regional crowns and last season was its second state crown (first at the Open). ... Cathedral Catholic has won seven regional titles and six state crowns, including the 2022 Open Division title with what is considered one of the greatest teams in state history, going 42-0. ... Since 2010, Mater Dei and Cathedral Catholic have met 10 times and each won five, the Dons beating their Southern Section rivals 2 games to 1 in Sept., 25-14, 28-30, 16-14, so tight to say the least. ... Since 2004, Mitty and Saint Francis have played a remarkable 63 times with Mitty winning 45 of them. The teams have played 20 times since the pandemic with Saint Francis winning 11.
DIVISION 1
SEMIFINALS
North: Foothill d. Folsom 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13; Redwood d. Campolindo 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
South: Palos Verdes d. Huntington Beach 25-23, 25-18, 25-23; Santa Margarita d. Oaks Christian 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 5 Foothill d. No. 6 Redwood, 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17
South: No. 4 Palos Verdes d. No. 10 Santa Margarita 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
FRIDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 6:30 P.M.
Footill (30-10) vs. Palos Verdes (26-9)
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINALS
North: San Ramon Valley d. Sacred Heart Prep 28-26, 25-17, 25-18; Buchanan d. Oak Ridge 3-2
South: Eastlake d. Bakersfield Christian 25-23, 26-24, 25-9; Centennial-Bakersfield d. Windward 29-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 1 San Ramon Valley d. Buchanan 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
South: No. 2 Centennial d. No. 5 Eastlake 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
SATURDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 4 P.M.
San Ramon Valley (30-9) vs. Centennial (30-10)
DIVISION 3
SEMIFINALS
North: Aragon d. Branham 27-25, 25-21, 25-19; Monta Vista-Cupertino d. St. Joseph Notre Dame 25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 25-14
South: Central Valley Christian d. El Dorado 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21; Palasades d. Porterville 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 2 Monta Vista d. No. 5 Aragon 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
South: No. 2 Palisades (30-11) at No. 1 Central Valley Christian (36-9)
SATURDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 1:30 P.M.
Monta Vista-Cupertino (26-10) vs. Central Valley Christian (37-9)
DIVISION 4
SEMIFINALS
North: St. Patrick-St. Vincent d. Liberty Ranch 10-25, 30-28, 28-26, 19-25, 15-7; Hilmar d. Fresno Christian 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
South: Walnut d. Brawley 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21; South Pasadena d. Chatsworth 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 2 Hilmar d. No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
South: No. 2 South Pasadena d. No. 1. Walnut 25-18, 12-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-12
SATURDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 11 a.m.
Hillmar (30-2) vs. South Pasadena (17-16)
DIVISION 5
SEMIFINALS
North: Bradshaw Christian d. Woodland Christian 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 29-27; Immanuel d. Bear River 12-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9
South: Bell Gardens d. Eagle Rock 25-16, 25-19, 25-14; Reseda d. Woodlak 25-10, 25-23, 25-21
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
North: No. 3 Immanuel d. No. 4 Bradshaw Christian 25-4, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
South: No. 3 Bell Gardens d. No. 2 Reseda 25-15, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18
FRIDAY'S STATE FINALS AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE, 4 P.M.
Immanuel (24-21) vs. Bell Gardens (24-18)
NORCAL D6
SEMIFINALS
San Francisco Waldorf d. Stone Ridge Christian by forfeit; St. Vincent de Paul d. Vacaville Christian 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 9-25, 15-13
TUESDAY'S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 3 St. Vincent de Paul d. No. 1 San Francisco Waldorf 25-15, 25-23, 25-14