2024 Colorado high school football schedules released: Columbine vs. Chatfield in regular-season finale
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Colorado high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming CHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the final 2024 CHSAA state championships taking place on December 7.
2024 Colorado high school football schedules for all teams in every CHSAA classification are available on SBLive Colorado, where you can also find live Colorado high school football scores and much more.
2024 Colorado CHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 CHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 29: First contests begin
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 7: Playoffs begin
- November 29: 6-Man and 8-Man State Championships*
- November 30: Class 1A and 2A State Championships*
- December 7: Class 3A, 4A and 5A State Championships*
*The 2024 CHSAA state title games will be played at three different sites. The The Class 1A, 2A, 6-Man and 8-Man games will be at CSU-Pueblo's Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl Stadium. Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will play at CSU's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 CHSAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Colorado high school football state champions
- Class 5A: Columbine Rebels
- Class 4A: Erie Tigers
- Class 3A: Holy Family Tigers
- Class 2A: Delta Panthers
- Class 1A: Limon Badgers
- 8-Man: Mancos Bluejays
- 6-Man: Stratton Eagles
