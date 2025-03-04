Colorado (CHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/3/2025)
The 2025 Colorado High School Activities Association has fully released its boys basketball playoff brackets.
Two largest divisions — 6A and 5A — were released last week and have already reached the the Sweet 16 in those.
In the 6A Sweet 16, state No. 1 and top seed Rangeview takes on No 16 George Washington;; No. 25 Grandview vs. 9th seed Regis Jesuit; No. 5 Valor Christian plays No. 12 Arapahoe, No. 4 plays No. 13 Denver South, No. 2 Eaglecrest hosts No. 15 Arvada West, No. 7 ThunderRidge hosts No. 10 Fruita Monument, No. 22 Overland plays at No. 6 Mountain Vista and No. 3 Chaparral hosts No. 19 Rock Canyon.
In Sweet 16 5A tournament, 16th seed Green Mountain will travel to No. 1 Lutheran , No. 9 Cheyenne Mountain hosts No. 25 Sand Creek, No. 28 Mountain View tangles with No. 21 Falcon, No. 4 Montrose hosts No. 20 Durango, No. 2 Mesa Ridge hosts No. 15 Thomas Jefferson, No. 7 Standley Lake hosts No. 23 Lewis-Palmer, No. 6 Windsor plays No. 11 Longmont and No. 3 Dakota Ridge hosts No. 14 Palmer.
The other four divisions (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) begin play on Friday, March 7.
The championship of those divisions will be March 15. Top seeds in each are McClave (D1), Simla (D2), Resurrection Christian (D3) and Kent Denver (D4),
Defending champions are Cheyenne (1A), Limon (2A), Yuma (3A) and Resurrection Christian (4A), Mesa Ridge (5A) and Valor Christian (6A).