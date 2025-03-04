High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/3/2025)

Pueblo Central's Xavier Davis elevates for a layup in front of an Eagle Ridge Academy defender during the Great 8 round of the CHSAA 4A state boys basketball tournament at the Denver Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2023. Central Xavier Davis / Zachary Allen/The Pueblo Chieftain / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Colorado High School Activities Association has fully released its boys basketball playoff brackets.

Two largest divisions — 6A and 5A — were released last week and have already reached the the Sweet 16 in those.

In the 6A Sweet 16, state No. 1 and top seed Rangeview takes on No 16 George Washington;; No. 25 Grandview vs. 9th seed Regis Jesuit; No. 5 Valor Christian plays No. 12 Arapahoe, No. 4 plays No. 13 Denver South, No. 2 Eaglecrest hosts No. 15 Arvada West, No. 7 ThunderRidge hosts No. 10 Fruita Monument, No. 22 Overland plays at No. 6 Mountain Vista and No. 3 Chaparral hosts No. 19 Rock Canyon.

In Sweet 16 5A tournament, 16th seed Green Mountain will travel to No. 1 Lutheran , No. 9 Cheyenne Mountain hosts No. 25 Sand Creek, No. 28 Mountain View tangles with No. 21 Falcon, No. 4 Montrose hosts No. 20 Durango, No. 2 Mesa Ridge hosts No. 15 Thomas Jefferson, No. 7 Standley Lake hosts No. 23 Lewis-Palmer, No. 6 Windsor plays No. 11 Longmont and No. 3 Dakota Ridge hosts No. 14 Palmer.

The other four divisions (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) begin play on Friday, March 7.

The championship of those divisions will be March 15. Top seeds in each are McClave (D1), Simla (D2), Resurrection Christian (D3) and Kent Denver (D4),

Defending champions are Cheyenne (1A), Limon (2A), Yuma (3A) and Resurrection Christian (4A), Mesa Ridge (5A) and Valor Christian (6A).

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

