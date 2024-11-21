Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)
The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.
High School on SI will have scores for Colorado high school football throughout the playoffs.
Click on the classification to view the bracket.
Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets
CLASS 1A
Semifinal Matchups
No. 1 Wray vs. No. 5 Buena Vista
No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 3 Limon
CLASS 2A
Semifinal Matchups
No. 9 Wellington Middle-High school vs. No. 13 Eaton
No. 2 Basalt vs. No. 3 The Classical Academy
CLASS 3A
Second Round Matchups
No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 8 Discovery Canyon
No. 13 Severance vs. No. 5 Green Mountain
No. 3 Pomona vs. No. 6 Windsor
No. 7 Pueblo Central vs. No. 2 Mead
CLASS 4A
Third Round Matchups
No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 8 Ponderosa
No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 5 Broomfield
No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 7 Mesa Ridge
No. 3 Pueblo West vs. No. 11 Heritage
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals Matchups
No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 9 Erie
No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 5 Valor Christian
No. 2 Mountain Vista vs. No. 7 Fairview
No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. No. 6 Legend
CLASS A 6-MAN
Semifinals
No. 1 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 4 Idalia
No. 3 Otis vs. No. 2 Stratton
CLASS A 8-MAN
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Haxtun vs. No. 4 Mancos
No. 3 Akron vs. No. 7 Simla
