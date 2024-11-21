High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Colorado high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Fossil Ridge football receiver Luke Garvin fends off a Mullen defender for a touchdown catch during the second half of a regional home playoff game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at PSD Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. / Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.

Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets

CLASS 1A

Semifinal Matchups

No. 1 Wray vs. No. 5 Buena Vista

No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 3 Limon

CLASS 2A

Semifinal Matchups

No. 9 Wellington Middle-High school vs. No. 13 Eaton

No. 2 Basalt vs. No. 3 The Classical Academy

CLASS 3A

Second Round Matchups

No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 8 Discovery Canyon

No. 13 Severance vs. No. 5 Green Mountain

No. 3 Pomona vs. No. 6 Windsor

No. 7 Pueblo Central vs. No. 2 Mead

CLASS 4A

Third Round Matchups

No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 8 Ponderosa

No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 5 Broomfield

No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 7 Mesa Ridge

No. 3 Pueblo West vs. No. 11 Heritage

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals Matchups

No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 9 Erie

No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 5 Valor Christian

No. 2 Mountain Vista vs. No. 7 Fairview

No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. No. 6 Legend

CLASS A 6-MAN

Semifinals

No. 1 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 4 Idalia

No. 3 Otis vs. No. 2 Stratton

CLASS A 8-MAN

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Haxtun vs. No. 4 Mancos

No. 3 Akron vs. No. 7 Simla

Published
