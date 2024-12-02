Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (12/2/2024)
The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for every classification.
Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets
CLASS 1A
Championship
Wray 48, Forge Christian 21
CLASS 2A
Championship
The Classical Academy 42, Wellington Middle-High 36
CLASS 3A
Championship - Dec 7 at 11 a.m.
Thompson Valley vs. Mead
CLASS 4A
Championship - Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.6
Broomfield vs. Montrose
CLASS 5A
Championship - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Legend
CLASS A 6-MAN
Championship
Cheyenne Wells 50, Stratton 27
CLASS A 8-MAN
Championship
Haxtun 46, Akron 20
