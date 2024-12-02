High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (12/2/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Colorado high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Cherry Creek plays Legend in the Class 5A championship
Cherry Creek plays Legend in the Class 5A championship / Robbie Rakestraw

The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for every classification.

Click on the classification to view the bracket.

Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets

CLASS 1A

Championship

Wray 48, Forge Christian 21

CLASS 2A

Championship

The Classical Academy 42, Wellington Middle-High 36

CLASS 3A

Championship - Dec 7 at 11 a.m.

Thompson Valley vs. Mead

CLASS 4A

Championship - Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.6

Broomfield vs. Montrose

CLASS 5A

Championship - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Legend

CLASS A 6-MAN

Championship

Cheyenne Wells 50, Stratton 27

CLASS A 8-MAN

Championship

Haxtun 46, Akron 20

