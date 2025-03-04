Colorado (CHSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/3/2025)
The 2025 Colorado High School Activities Association has fully released its boys basketball playoff brackets.
Two largest divisions — 6A and 5A — were released last week and have already reached the the Sweet 16 in those.
In the 6A Sweet 16 on Wednesday, state No. 1 and top seed Grandview hosts No. 16 Rocky Mountain, No. 8 plays No. 9 Arvada West, No 5 Pine Creek hosts No. 21 Ralston Valley, No. 13 Columbine plays at No. 4 Cherry Creek, No. 2 Valor Christian hosts No. 15 Doherty, No. 10 Regis Jesuit plays No. 7 Legend, No 6 Highlands Ranch hosts No. 11 Cherokee Trail and No. 3 Broomfield hosts No. 14 Riverdale Ridge.
SEE COMPLETE 6A BRACKET
In Sweet 16 5A tournament on Wednesday, No. 16 Northridge plays at No. 1 Air Academy, No. 8 Durango plays No. 9 Montrose, No. 5 Green Mountain hosts No. 2 Palmer Ridge, No. 20 George Washington travels to No. 4 Roosevelt, No. 2 Mead hosts No. 18 Thompson Valley, No. 7 Frederick hosts No. 23 Lewis-Palmer, No. 11 Lutheran visits No. 6 Mullen and No. 3 Windsor hosts No. 19 Falcon.
SEE COMPLETE 5A BRACKET
The other four divisions, 1A starts on Thursday while 2A, 3A and 4A begin play on Friday, March 7.
The championship of those divisions will be March 15. Top seeds in each are McClave (D1), Merino (D2), Resurrection Christian (D3) and University D4),
Defending champions are Valor Christian (6A), Roosevelt (5A), Riverdale (4A), Colorado Springs Christian (3A), Merino (2A) and Briggsdale (1A).