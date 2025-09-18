Colorado High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 4
The high school football season in Colorado enters Week 4, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
Cherry Creek, ranked No. 2 in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, has the week off after beating Skyridge (UT) 51-28 last week. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Ralston Valley (3-0) at ThunderRidge (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Mustangs are well on their way to a fourth consecutive 10-win season, including three straight wins over the Grizzlies. Ralston Valley senior QB Zeke Andrews has completed over 71% of his passes (57-of-80) for 758 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for three scores.
Pomona (3-0) at Dakota Ridge (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Pomona, ranked No. 1 in the most recent Colorado 3A computer rankings, improved from 1-8 in 2023 to 9-4 last season and is off to its first 3-0 start since 2020. Now, the Panthers face a Dakota Ridge team that beat them 34-12 last season and has allowed just 19 points in three games, led by senior LB Landon Kalsbeck (27 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles), a Washington State commit.
Rock Canyon (3-0) at Grandview (2-2), 6 p.m. Saturday
Rock Canyon can match its win total from all of last season by beating the Wolves and avenging last season's 42-17 loss. Senior RB Noah Jadd (400 rushing yards, five TDs) paces a balanced attack for the Jaguars.