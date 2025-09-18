High School

Colorado High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 4

What are some games we're watching during Week 4 of the high school football season in Colorado?

René Ferrán

Ralston Valley puts its 3-0 record on the line against ThunderRidge this week.
Ralston Valley puts its 3-0 record on the line against ThunderRidge this week. / Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The high school football season in Colorado enters Week 4, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.

Cherry Creek, ranked No. 2 in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, has the week off after beating Skyridge (UT) 51-28 last week. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.

Ralston Valley (3-0) at ThunderRidge (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Mustangs are well on their way to a fourth consecutive 10-win season, including three straight wins over the Grizzlies. Ralston Valley senior QB Zeke Andrews has completed over 71% of his passes (57-of-80) for 758 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for three scores.

Pomona (3-0) at Dakota Ridge (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Pomona, ranked No. 1 in the most recent Colorado 3A computer rankings, improved from 1-8 in 2023 to 9-4 last season and is off to its first 3-0 start since 2020. Now, the Panthers face a Dakota Ridge team that beat them 34-12 last season and has allowed just 19 points in three games, led by senior LB Landon Kalsbeck (27 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles), a Washington State commit.

Rock Canyon (3-0) at Grandview (2-2), 6 p.m. Saturday

Rock Canyon can match its win total from all of last season by beating the Wolves and avenging last season's 42-17 loss. Senior RB Noah Jadd (400 rushing yards, five TDs) paces a balanced attack for the Jaguars.

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Colorado