Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025

Check out the latest Colorado high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025

Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:

CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Limon (2-0)

2. Yuma (3-0)

3. Ellicott (3-0)

4. Burlington (2-0)

5. Olathe (3-0)

6. Peyton (3-1)

7. Highland (2-1)

8. Buena Vista (2-0)

9. Colorado Springs Christian (2-1)

10. Centauri (1-0)

11. Prospect Ridge Academy (2-1)

12. The Pinnacle (2-1)

13. Wray (2-1)

14. Cedaredge (2-1)

15. Monte Vista (1-1)

16. Rye (2-1)

17. Manual (1-1)

18. Roaring Fork (0-1)

19. Denver Christian (1-2)

20. Del Norte (0-1)

21. Wiggins (1-2)

22. Meeker (1-2)

23. Trinidad (0-2)

24. Estes Park (0-1)

25. Holyoke (1-2)

View full Class 1A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. The Classical Academy (3-0)

2. Denver West (3-0)

3. Lamar (3-0)

4. Kent Denver (2-0)

5. Strasburg (3-0)

6. Brush (2-0)

7. Eaton (2-1)

8. Wellington Middle-High School (2-0)

9. Bayfield (2-0)

10. Coal Ridge (2-1)

11. Berthoud (2-1)

12. University (2-1)

13. Elizabeth (2-1)

14. Englewood (2-1)

15. Woodland Park (2-1)

16. Pagosa Springs (1-0)

17. Alamosa (2-1)

18. Delta (2-1)

19. La Junta (2-1)

20. The Academy (1-1)

21. Lincoln (1-2)

22. Florence (1-2)

23. Aspen (1-1)

24. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2)

25. Resurrection Christian (1-1)

View full Class 2A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Pomona (3-0)

2. Steamboat Springs (3-0)

3. Mead (2-0)

4. Eagle Valley (4-0)

5. Palisade (2-1)

6. Holy Family (1-0)

7. Discovery Canyon (2-0)

8. Windsor (3-0)

9. Conifer (2-0)

10. Roosevelt (2-1)

11. Evergreen (2-0)

12. Pueblo County (2-1)

13. Lewis-Palmer (2-1)

14. Pueblo South (2-1)

15. Timnath (2-1)

16. Glenwood Springs (2-1)

17. Pueblo Central (1-2)

18. Standley Lake (1-1)

19. Niwot (2-2)

20. Thompson Valley (1-1)

21. Pueblo Centennial (1-2)

22. Skyview (2-1)

23. Littleton (1-1)

24. Greeley Central (1-1)

25. Lutheran (1-2)

View full Class 3A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Montrose (3-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (3-0)

3. Broomfield (3-0)

4. Dakota Ridge (2-0)

5. Pueblo West (3-1)

6. Cheyenne Mountain (2-0)

7. Vista Ridge (3-0)

8. Riverdale Ridge (3-0)

9. Highlands Ranch (3-0)

10. Golden (3-0)

11. Centaurus (3-1)

12. Durango (2-1)

13. Sand Creek (3-0)

14. Monarch (3-1)

15. Bear Creek (2-0)

16. Greeley West (2-1)

17. Silver Creek (2-0)

18. Doherty (2-1)

19. Grand Junction (2-0)

20. Loveland (2-1)

21. Northfield (1-1)

22. Widefield (1-1)

23. Mesa Ridge (1-1)

24. Heritage (1-1)

25. Thomas Jefferson (1-2)

View full Class 4A rankings

CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Cherry Creek (4-0)

2. Arvada West (4-0)

3. Valor Christian (3-0)

4. Fort Collins (3-0)

5. Ralston Valley (3-0)

6. Mountain Vista (3-0)

7. Rock Canyon (3-0)

8. Legend (3-1)

9. Mountain Range (2-1)

10. Fountain-Fort Carson (3-1)

11. Fairview (2-1)

12. Pine Creek (1-1)

13. Eaglecrest (1-1)

14. ThunderRidge (2-1)

15. Rangeview (2-1)

16. Fruita Monument (2-1)

17. Grandview (2-2)

18. Cherokee Trail (1-1)

19. Douglas County (2-1)

20. Smoky Hill (2-1)

21. Castle View (2-1)

22. Denver South (1-1)

23. Mullen (1-2)

24. Chatfield (1-1)

25. Vista PEAK Prep (2-1)

View full Class 5A rankings

