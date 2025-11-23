Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 22, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Akron 39, Sanford 16
Buena Vista 27, Centauri 12
Cherry Creek 49, Fairview 28
Elizabeth 35, Eaton 13
Haxtun 50, McClave 8
Heritage 45, Durango 36
Holy Family 34, Mead 26
Idalia 52, Peetz 0
Limon 42, Wray 21
Montrose 56, Monarch 27
Mountain Vista 36, Arvada West 21
Palisade 21, Roosevelt 14
Palmer Ridge 45, Broomfield 27
Pomona 30, Lutheran 27
Ralston Valley 41, Mullen 14
Stratton 28, Cheyenne Wells 24
Valor Christian 31, Legend 30
Wellington Middle-High School 29, The Classical Academy 7
Windsor 56, Pueblo South 14
