Colorado high school football final scores, results — November 22, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Akron 39, Sanford 16

Buena Vista 27, Centauri 12

Cherry Creek 49, Fairview 28

Elizabeth 35, Eaton 13

Haxtun 50, McClave 8

Heritage 45, Durango 36

Holy Family 34, Mead 26

Idalia 52, Peetz 0

Limon 42, Wray 21

Montrose 56, Monarch 27

Mountain Vista 36, Arvada West 21

Palisade 21, Roosevelt 14

Palmer Ridge 45, Broomfield 27

Pomona 30, Lutheran 27

Ralston Valley 41, Mullen 14

Stratton 28, Cheyenne Wells 24

Valor Christian 31, Legend 30

Wellington Middle-High School 29, The Classical Academy 7

Windsor 56, Pueblo South 14

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

