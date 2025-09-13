High School

Scenes from Mead vs Thompson Valley
Scenes from Mead vs Thompson Valley / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Air Academy 42, Widefield 0

Akron 46, Fowler 6

Arvada West 35, Legend 34

Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 22, Sterling 21

Bayfield 46, Gallup 26

Berthoud 34, Weld Central 7

Broomfield 28, Rocky Mountain 14

Caliche 34, Stratton 24

Calhan 42, Crowley County 28

Castle View 21, Horizon 7

Cedaredge 61, Center 0

Cherry Creek 51, Skyridge 28

Cheyenne Mountain 61, Coronado 54

Cheyenne Wells 63, Walsh 12

Coal Ridge 51, Grand Valley 6

Colby 34, Holyoke 25

Colorado Springs Christian 41, Woodland Park 8

Columbine 21, Fossil Ridge 20

Deer Trail 41, Bethune 40

Delta 41, Rifle 0

Denver West 28, Manual 18

Doherty 24, Palmer 7

Dolores 28, Rangely 0

Dove Creek 42, Escalante 20

Eads 52, Wiley 0

Eagle Valley 27, Grand Junction Central 7

Eaton 40, Platte Valley 7

Englewood 42, Littleton 0

Fairview 63, Boulder 0

Farmington 21, Falcon 17

Flatirons Academy 24, Peyton 6

Florence 42, Salida 7

Forge Christian 42, D'Evelyn 6

Fort Collins 41, Poudre 7

Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Overland 7

Fruita Monument 41, Chaparral 6

Gilpin County 44, Lake County 8

Glenwood Springs 13, Basalt 7

Golden 21, Thomas Jefferson 14

Granada 61, Cheraw 24

Grandview 44, Legacy 10

Greeley Central 14, Adams City 0

Greeley West 7, Northridge 0

Hanover 45, Miami-Yoder 6

Haxtun 36, Sanford 8

Highland 47, Wiggins 20

Hoehne 50, Sargent 8

Idalia 75, Cheylin 30

Kent Denver 47, Denver Christian 27

Lamar 46, Bennett 9

Liberty 28, Denver East 25

Lincoln 41, Kennedy 18

Mancos 50, Merino 8

Meeker 40, Gunnison 8

Monarch 41, Centaurus 7

Mountain Range 25, Mountain View 8

Niwot 49, Skyview 43

Northglenn 49, Thornton 13

Olathe 20, Ignacio 16

Otis 36, Arickaree 28

Palisade 24, Resurrection Christian 7

Palmer Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 15

Peetz 70, Weldon Valley 12

The Pinnacle 45, Mitchell 0

Plateau Valley 40, Norwood 36

Pomona 49, Green Mountain 6

Prairie 51, Briggsdale 13

Primero 44, La Veta 8

Pueblo Central 21, Alamosa 14

Pueblo Centennial 20, Sierra 6

Pueblo County 54, Harrison 14

Pueblo South 22, Pueblo East 21

Pueblo West 10, Lutheran 7

Ralston Valley 20, Mullen 7

Rangeview 35, Westminster 14

Riverdale Ridge 23, Severance 7

Rock Canyon 42, Douglas County 21

Roosevelt 40, Ponderosa 22

Sangre de Cristo 20, Questa 6

Scott 34, Wray 12

Sierra Grande 61, Kiowa 14

Smoky Hill 20, Prairie View 0

Steamboat Springs 48, Aspen 7

Strasburg 48, La Junta 12

The Classical Academy 27, Elizabeth 7

ThunderRidge 14, Arapahoe 7

Timnath 24, Thompson Valley 0

Valley 17, Fort Lupton 7

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Flagler 16

West Grand 46, Front Range Christian 0

