Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Air Academy 42, Widefield 0
Akron 46, Fowler 6
Arvada West 35, Legend 34
Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 22, Sterling 21
Bayfield 46, Gallup 26
Berthoud 34, Weld Central 7
Broomfield 28, Rocky Mountain 14
Caliche 34, Stratton 24
Calhan 42, Crowley County 28
Castle View 21, Horizon 7
Cedaredge 61, Center 0
Cherry Creek 51, Skyridge 28
Cheyenne Mountain 61, Coronado 54
Cheyenne Wells 63, Walsh 12
Coal Ridge 51, Grand Valley 6
Colby 34, Holyoke 25
Colorado Springs Christian 41, Woodland Park 8
Columbine 21, Fossil Ridge 20
Deer Trail 41, Bethune 40
Delta 41, Rifle 0
Denver West 28, Manual 18
Doherty 24, Palmer 7
Dolores 28, Rangely 0
Dove Creek 42, Escalante 20
Eads 52, Wiley 0
Eagle Valley 27, Grand Junction Central 7
Eaton 40, Platte Valley 7
Englewood 42, Littleton 0
Fairview 63, Boulder 0
Farmington 21, Falcon 17
Flatirons Academy 24, Peyton 6
Florence 42, Salida 7
Forge Christian 42, D'Evelyn 6
Fort Collins 41, Poudre 7
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Overland 7
Fruita Monument 41, Chaparral 6
Gilpin County 44, Lake County 8
Glenwood Springs 13, Basalt 7
Golden 21, Thomas Jefferson 14
Granada 61, Cheraw 24
Grandview 44, Legacy 10
Greeley Central 14, Adams City 0
Greeley West 7, Northridge 0
Hanover 45, Miami-Yoder 6
Haxtun 36, Sanford 8
Highland 47, Wiggins 20
Hoehne 50, Sargent 8
Idalia 75, Cheylin 30
Kent Denver 47, Denver Christian 27
Lamar 46, Bennett 9
Liberty 28, Denver East 25
Lincoln 41, Kennedy 18
Mancos 50, Merino 8
Meeker 40, Gunnison 8
Monarch 41, Centaurus 7
Mountain Range 25, Mountain View 8
Niwot 49, Skyview 43
Northglenn 49, Thornton 13
Olathe 20, Ignacio 16
Otis 36, Arickaree 28
Palisade 24, Resurrection Christian 7
Palmer Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 15
Peetz 70, Weldon Valley 12
The Pinnacle 45, Mitchell 0
Plateau Valley 40, Norwood 36
Pomona 49, Green Mountain 6
Prairie 51, Briggsdale 13
Primero 44, La Veta 8
Pueblo Central 21, Alamosa 14
Pueblo Centennial 20, Sierra 6
Pueblo County 54, Harrison 14
Pueblo South 22, Pueblo East 21
Pueblo West 10, Lutheran 7
Ralston Valley 20, Mullen 7
Rangeview 35, Westminster 14
Riverdale Ridge 23, Severance 7
Rock Canyon 42, Douglas County 21
Roosevelt 40, Ponderosa 22
Sangre de Cristo 20, Questa 6
Scott 34, Wray 12
Sierra Grande 61, Kiowa 14
Smoky Hill 20, Prairie View 0
Steamboat Springs 48, Aspen 7
Strasburg 48, La Junta 12
The Classical Academy 27, Elizabeth 7
ThunderRidge 14, Arapahoe 7
Timnath 24, Thompson Valley 0
Valley 17, Fort Lupton 7
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Flagler 16
West Grand 46, Front Range Christian 0