Colorado's top performing high school baseball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Colorado is an underrated state when it comes to producing top-end baseball talent from the bump. Names like Roy Halladay, Rich Gossage and Kevin Gausman prepped came from the great state.
A dominant pitcher always gives their team a chance to win. Here are the state's top performers from the mound so far this season, statistically. Players selected for this poll generally range within the Top 3-5 of a category.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL PITCHERS IN CO
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 21, 2025)
1. Blake Harris, Rocky Mountain Lutheran, Jr.
Harris leads the state in strikeouts with 133 in 14 appearances. He tallied a 7-3 record with a 3.50 ERA and has let up just one homer.
2. Braydon Ortiz, Las Animas, So.
Ortiz went 9-3 in the spring with a 2.73 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.
3. Haedan Morton, Front Range Christian, Jr.
Morton tallied 118 strikeouts this spring in 14 appearances with an impressive 1.93 ERA through 69 innings of work.
4. Jake LaCrosse, Lyons, Jr.
LaCrosse fanned 117 batters in 15 appearances this season through 60 2/3 innings with a 3.12 ERA. The 117 strikeouts is among the Top 5 in the state.
5. Carter Wilcox, Cherokee Trail, Sr.
In just 56 2/3 innings, Wilcox struck out 116 batters. In 12 appearances, he managed to keep a respectable 1.85 ERA.
6. Case Nelson, Eads, Sr.
Nelson has an impressive 11-1 record in 12 appearances from the bump with a 0.93 ERA. Nelson has 99 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings of work.
7. Brady Mylander, Roosevelt, Jr.
Mylander was unscathed from the mound this spring, going 10-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings.
8. Colten Hutto, Cedaredge, Sr.
Hutto went 8-2 with a 1.73 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings. According to MaxPreps, the standout senior threw four no-hitters.
9. Wyatt Rudden, Cherry Creek, Sr.
Rudden holds a 7-2 record through 11 appearances.
10. Ethan Wachsmann, Grandview, Jr.
Wachsmann has been a huge part of the pitching staff for the top-ranked Wolves by going 7-1 from the bump with a 1.96 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.
11. Cooper Vais, Arvada West, So.
This two-sport athlete (basketball) has been impressive from the mound this spring with an 8-0 record, 0.96 ERA, 89 strikeouts and just seven earned runs in 51 innings for the 22-2-1 Wildcats.
