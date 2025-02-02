Frederick's Gavin Ishmael Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Colorado Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Frederick's Gavin Ishmael has been voted High School On SI’s Colorado Player of the Year. Ishmael won the voting with 71.01 percent of the 15,847 votes casted.
Gavin Ishmael, QB, Frederick
Ishmael was superb as a dual-threat quarterback in his senior season for Frederick, which went 8-4. The signal caller completed 179-of-277 passes for 2,780 yards, 31 touchdowns and only four picks. Also rushed for 697 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
