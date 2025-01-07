Vote: Who Was The 2024 Colorado Football Player Of The Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the West Coast region and to the great state of Colorado and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Colorado Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of eight worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on January 31st, 2025.
Here are the nominations:
Austyn Modrzewski, QB, Mountain Vista
The 6-foot-5 quarterback had himself one of the top seasons of any quarterback in the state as Modrzewski finished the season completing nearly 74 percent of his passes for 3,407 yards and setting a state record of 57 touchdowns. On the ground, the senior scored four touchdowns and added 228 yards.
Nick Kubat, QB, Fossil Ridge
Kubat had himself a strong senior campaign for Fossil Ridge as the signal caller completed 238-of-354 passes for 3,013 yards and 36 touchdowns. On the ground he rushed for 423 yards on 69 attempts and found the endzone four times.
Bryce Riehl, QB, Mesa Ridge
The three-year starting quarterback finished out his high school career with a bang. Riehl ended 2024 completing 171-of-256 passes for 2,822 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions. The senior rushed for 594 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Gavin Ishmael, QB, Frederick
Ishmael was superb as a dual-threat quarterback in his senior season for Frederick, which went 8-4. The signal caller completed 179-of-277 passes for 2,780 yards, 31 touchdowns and only four picks. Also rushed for 697 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Elijah Womack, RB/LB, Montrose
Just a junior, Womack led the state in rushing with 2,285 yards on 326 carries and scored 30 touchdowns. Also playing defense, Womack made 37 tackles, nine went for a loss and two sacks.
Amari Brown, RB, Pueblo Central
One of the state’s most productive players out of the backfield helped Pueblo Central to nine victories. Brown ended the season rushing for 2,138 yards on 211 carries and scored 23 touchdowns. Also compiled 198 yards and two scores.
Samuel Meisner, RB/LB, Wray
Nobody saw more field time possibly than Meisner of Wray. The two-way star finished the season rushing for 1,764 yards on 196 carries and scored 28 touchdowns. Meisner caught nine passes for 218 yards and three scores. On defense, the senior made 130 tackles, 14 for a loss and forced three fumbles.
Tanner Terch, TE, Heritage
The state’s top receiving threat at tight end led everyone in receiving yardage. Terch ended 2024 hauling in 58 passes for an eye-popping 1,312 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even played a little defense, adding 31 tackles.
