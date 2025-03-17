High School

Grandview and UCLA Commit, Sienna Betts, Dominate in 6A State Championship

Sienna Betts, the 6-foot-4 UCLA WBB signee displays incredible skill in championship game

Sienna Betts of Grandview High School in Colorado just secured their fifth girls' high school basketball state title since 2017, all behind another great performance from UCLA's newest signee, Sienna Betts. The Wolves of Grandview took on Legend High School and dominated from start to finish, coming out with a 61-39 victory.

Betts, who towers over most of her opponents, had 21 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists, leading her squad to yet another state title. In the championship game, she broke the record for most double-doubles in Colorado women's high school basketball history with her 81st of her career.

Betts, who will be a UCLA Bruin next fall, is a three-time Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year award winner, leading her team to a 22-4 record overall this season. In her sophomore and junior seasons, she averaged over 20 ppg and 15 rpg, and in her sophomore year, she also won Ms. Colorado Basketball.

According to ESPN's rankings, Betts was the number 2 recruit and will join her older sister, Lauren, on the UCLA women's basketball roster next year.

