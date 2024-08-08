10 Connecticut high school linebackers to watch in 2024
Connecticut high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 12-14 and the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A defensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at linebacker, with many top end backers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Connecticut. Defenses always rely on their heavy hitters in the front seven and it's no different when it comes to the Constitution State.
The following is a list of top returning Connecticut linebackers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Nicholas Fox, Masuk: The tackling machine was everywhere on the field for Masuk. Fox totaled 162 tackles, 25.5 for loss and also rushed for 117 yards on offense.
Julian Ortiz, Manchester: Another junior backer that was all over the place defensively was Ortiz for Manchester. The hard hitting linebacker tallied 149 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2023.
Mason Frey, Fairfield Prep: Frey had a strong season at the linebacker position for the Jesuits. The versatile linebacker can play inside out and racked up 115 tackles, 14 for a loss and six sacks.
Ryan Lavender, Berlin: Leading the sophomore class in the tackling department is Lavender, who has made 123 tackles, 11 for a loss and three sacks. Expect another big season from the junior tackling machine.
Kalib Shaw, Crosby: Another linebacker that's played pretty well this season is Shaw, as the sophomore has tallied 115 tackles, 13.5 have gone for a loss and three sacks.
Cooper Seek, Ludlowe: Finding his way into the backfield was a specialty of Seek's last season. Playing mostly at middle linebacker, Seek tallied 104 tackles, 12 for a loss and two sacks.
Asher Wasserman, Hamden Hall Country Day: There might've been no linebacker that made their way into the opposing team's backfields better than Wasserman. The linebacker in 2023 totaled 96 tackles, 26 for a loss and 10 sacks. Wasserman is currently committed to Duke.
Kyle Viesselman, Foran: The sophomore saw time at quarterback and linebacker for the 5-5 Lions last season. Viesselman ended 2023 racking up 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Fabian Rynoso, Danbury: Playing middle linebacker for the Hatters, Rynoso proved to be a tackling machine. Rynoso racked up 70 tackles, eight for a loss, a sack and an interception.
Juluis Mendez, New Britain: Mendez played primarily at outside linebacker and should end up being a 4-starter for New Britain. The linebacker tallied 63 tackles, one sack and an interception.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn