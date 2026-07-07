A Broken Ankle Changed Everything for This California QB—Now He's Starting Over 3,000 Miles Away

Caedon Afsharipour appeared poised to chase another California state football championship before a broken ankle changed the course of his senior season. During his three years as a varsity starter St. Ignatius Prep, Afsharipour accumulated a 26-6 record with over 5,500 passing yards and 57 passing touchdowns.



Afsharipour helped St. Ignatius capture the 2025 California Division 3 state championship and was hoping to help St. Ignatius defend its state championship before suffering a broken ankle just two games into his senior season, but unfortunately broke his ankle. After suffering the injury just two games into his senior season, Afsharipour didn't dwell on what could've been, but turned his attention toward recovery and finding a postgraduate program that could best prepare him for the next level.

A Cross-Country Opportunity

His search for a postgrad opportunity was lengthy, but eventually led him to Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Connecticut.

"I was looking for a PG opportunity because I had an injury in the beginning of the season last year," Afsharipour said. "Loomis came up as a possibility, and I felt an awesome connection with the school, specifically the coaching staff."

After three successful seasons at St. Ignatius, Afsharipour believed a postgraduate year offered the best path toward college football. Afsharipour was First Team All-Adobe League and won the state championship MVP back in 2025, giving Loomis Chaffee one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in New England Prep football this season.

A Championship to Remember

alifornia annually produces some of the nation's top quarterback prospects, and Afsharipour established himself among them. He led St. Ignatius College Prep to a state championship, something he will never forget.

"It was surreal," Afsharipour said. "Our team definitely had a lot of ups and downs with our injuries. I'm proud of how our team handled that adversity and found a rhythm in the later half of the year, finishing the season on a win."

Despite his successful background, Afsharipour will have his hands full with a loaded New England Prep season ahead of him. For him and his teammates, they will be taking things slow in their first year with the team.



One Game at a Time

"This year at Loomis, while we feel confident in each other's abilities, we are going to take it one game at a time," Afsharipour said. "For us, it's going to be about doing whatever it takes to win football games."

Loomis will have a very deep and talented roster with Afsharipour at the head. His combination of navigation and accuracy as a quarterback is extremely rare for someone his age, which should make their game-by-game approach very effective.

His team-first approach is something he has praised throughout his career, and he credits hours in the weight room and on the field for his development.



Recovery Reinforced His Perspective

Afsharipour credits much of his success to his teammates and coaches.

"A lot of hard work in the weight room and on the field to be physically capable to help the team," Afsharipour said. "I have also had a lot of great teammates and coaches that have supported me along the way. I wouldn't be anywhere without them."

His recovery from the broken ankle only reinforced his perspective because he needed all the support he could get in such a difficult time.

Ready for a New Chapter

Even during his injured season in California and his recovery, Afsharipour never quit on his team. Despite being unable to help on the field, that didn't mean he couldn't contribute.

"I broke my ankle in the second game of my senior year last year and missed six games," Afsharipour said. "I did my best to come back while it was still healing. While it was tough to sit on the sideline during those games, the goal was to do anything I could to help the team and do whatever it takes to get back on the field as soon as the doctors would clear me."



As a quarterback, a lot of attention is on you, as well as the expectations. Luckily for Loomis, Afsharipour will bring a mentality to the Pelicans that puts those expectations aside and allows him to thrive.

"I like to focus on the game and what I can control," Afsharipour said. "My favorite part of football is playing it with my teammates, and that takes a lot of pressure off."