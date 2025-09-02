High School

Berlin’s Ryan Lavender Voted High School on SI’s Top Linebacker in Connecticut

Lavender returns after missing all of last season due to an injury

Ryan Lavender competing for the Berlin Redcoats during the 2023 season.
Ryan Lavender, a senior at Berlin High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top linebacker in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.

After sustaining a baseball-related injury, Lavender missed all of his junior football season in 2024. Lavender, however, is back for his senior campaign.

Lavender recorded 123 tackles and three sacks during his sophomore season in 2023.

Berlin went 8-4 last year. The team opens the season against New London at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

