Berlin’s Ryan Lavender Voted High School on SI’s Top Linebacker in Connecticut
Lavender returns after missing all of last season due to an injury
Ryan Lavender, a senior at Berlin High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top linebacker in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.
McLaughlin received 44.56% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
After sustaining a baseball-related injury, Lavender missed all of his junior football season in 2024. Lavender, however, is back for his senior campaign.
Lavender recorded 123 tackles and three sacks during his sophomore season in 2023.
Berlin went 8-4 last year. The team opens the season against New London at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
