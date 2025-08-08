High School

Vote: Who is the Top Returning Linebacker in Connecticut in 2025?

Here are 15 of the top linebackers from the Constitution State for your voting consideration

Kevin L. Smith

Justin Carroll with the Greenwich Academy varsity football team, competing against Ridgefield during the 2024 season.
Justin Carroll with the Greenwich Academy varsity football team, competing against Ridgefield during the 2024 season. / Bill Berg

With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.

High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen. Now, it’s time to highlight the best linebackers.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 30 at 11:59 PM PT

Thad Balzi, Brookfield, senior

Balzi, a two-way standout for the Bobcats, recorded 101 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two caused fumbles last season. He also compiled over 1,000 yards and 15 total touchdowns on offense.

Justin Carroll, Greenwich Academy, junior

Carroll finished with 108 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pass deflection for the Cardinals last year.

Marios Charitopoulos, Bunnell, senior

The senior captain recorded 122 tackles for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Nicholas Cosmas, Jonathan Law HS, senior

Cosmas had 106 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, a pass deflection and a caused fumble for the Lawmen last year.

Nick Filiault, Glastonbury, senior

Filiault had 119 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery for the Gladiators last season.

Ryan Lavender, Berlin, senior

Lavender has been a standout linebacker for the Redcoats the last few seasons.

Juluis Mendez, New Britain, junior

Mendez recorded 108 tackles, a sack and three interceptions for the Golden Hurricanes last year.

Santi Parra, Greenwich Academy, senior

Parra had 132 tackles, six sacks, forced 19 QB hurries, recorded an interception and had two pass deflections and three fumble recoveries for the Cardinals last season.

Tanner Raymond, Choate Rosemary Hall, senior

Raymond, a Rutgers football commit, is a two-way standout at linebacker and tight end for the Wild Boars.

Fabian Reynoso, Danbury, junior

Reynoso finished with 55 tackles (17 of them for a loss) and two sacks for the Hatters in 2024.

Victor Rodriguez, Newington, senior

Rodriguez tallied 94 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery for the Nor’easters last year.

Kalib Shaw, Crosby, senior

Shaw recorded 108 tackles, two sacks, an interception and fumble recovery for the Bulldogs last season.

Chase Sylvia, Brookfield, senior

Sylvia, another standout linebacker for the Bobcats, had 136 tackles, eight sacks, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.

Kyle Viesselman, Foran, senior

In his previous season for the Lions, Viesselman had 61 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a caused fumble.

Heath Weeden, Newington, senior

Weeden, a captain and an all-CCC team nod, finished with 118 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt for the Nor’easters in 2024.

