Connecticut (CIAC) high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Connecticut high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

The 2024 Connecticut high school football season begins on September 12 and ends with the CIAC state title games on December 14.
The 2024 Connecticut high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, including a big matchup with Brookfield hosting Bunnell Friday night (October 18th).

Here's a guide to following all of the Connecticut high school football action on Friday night:

CONNECTICUT CIAC FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE CONNECTICUT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class L | Class LL | Class M | Class MM | Class S | Class SS

2024 CONNECTICUT FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Published
