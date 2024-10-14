Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Dante Casdia, Glastonbury
Casdia was the offensive workhorse in Glastonbury's 35-25 win over Manchester, rushing for 142 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Stephen Bailey, Kingswood Oxford
The senior quarterback was stellar in a 45-8 win over Capital Prep Harbor, completing 8-of-13 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Jake O’Brien, Sheehan
O’Brien was on fire in the team’s 47-20 victory over Hamden, finishing completing 9-of-13 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns and rush for 118 and four scores.
Jax Higgins, Waterford
Waterford cruised to a 26-6 victory over Ledyard last week behind the play of Higgins, who accounted 178 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Paul Calandrelli, Hand
The Tigers’ signal caller had the steady hand in the team’s 26-0 victory over Hillhouse, throwing for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden Allard, Killingly
Allard, a junior running back, had a huge night in Killingly’s 48-13 victory over Guilford, rushing for 104 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns.
Ethan Jones, Naugatuck
In Naugatuck’s 49-7 victory over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic last week, Jones completed all eight of his pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Noah Prodan, Seymour
Prodan led the way on the ground in Seymour’s 21-18 victory over Derby, rushing for 109 yards on 24 attempts.
Robert Manning, Fairfield Prep
The Jesuits ran away with a 41-15 win over Shelton behind the stellar play of Manning, who completed 23-of-29 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns.