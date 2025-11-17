Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 17, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 17, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of November 17, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (9-0)
2. Hand (Madison, CT) (8-1)
3. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (8-0)
4. Law (Milford, CT) (7-2)
5. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (7-2)
6. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (6-2)
7. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (6-3)
8. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (5-4)
9. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
10. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (6-3)
11. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (5-4)
12. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (6-4)
13. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (5-4)
14. Foran (Milford, CT) (3-5)
15. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-6)
16. Prince (Hartford, CT) (5-4)
17. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (4-5)
18. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (3-6)
19. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (3-6)
20. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-8)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-9)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-8)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (9-0)
2. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (9-0)
3. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (7-1)
4. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (8-1)
5. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (7-2)
6. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (7-2)
7. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (6-3)
8. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (8-1)
9. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (6-3)
10. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (6-3)
11. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (5-3)
12. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (5-4)
13. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (4-4)
14. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (3-5)
15. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-5)
16. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (4-5)
17. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-5)
18. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (2-7)
19. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-6)
20. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (2-6)
21. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-7)
22. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-8)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (8-1)
2. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (8-1)
3. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (7-2)
4. Newington (Newington, CT) (7-2)
5. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (7-2)
6. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (5-4)
7. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (6-3)
8. Fitch (Groton, CT) (5-4)
9. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (6-3)
10. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (5-4)
11. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (4-5)
12. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (5-4)
13. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (3-6)
14. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (3-6)
15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-7)
16. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-8)
17. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (1-8)
18. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (1-8)
19. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (2-7)
20. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-8)
21. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-8)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-9)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (7-2)
2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (9-0)
3. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (8-1)
4. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (7-2)
5. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (7-1)
6. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (6-3)
7. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (5-4)
8. Branford (Branford, CT) (6-2)
9. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (6-3)
10. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (6-3)
11. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (7-2)
12. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (5-4)
13. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (4-5)
14. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (4-4)
15. New London (New London, CT) (3-5)
16. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (3-6)
17. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (3-6)
18. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-8)
19. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-7)
20. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-7)
21. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-8)
22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-8)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (7-2)
2. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (8-1)
3. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (7-2)
4. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (6-3)
5. Southington (Southington, CT) (6-3)
6. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (6-3)
7. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-4)
8. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (5-4)
9. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (5-5)
10. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (3-6)
11. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (4-5)
12. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (3-6)
13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (2-7)
14. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (3-6)
15. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (2-7)
16. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-7)
17. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-9)
18. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (1-8)
19. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (1-8)
20. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-8)
21. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-8)
22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (1-7)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (9-0)
2. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (7-2)
3. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (7-2)
4. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (6-3)
5. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (6-2)
6. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (6-3)
7. Darien (Darien, CT) (6-3)
8. Platt (Meriden, CT) (5-4)
9. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (5-4)
10. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (5-4)
11. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (5-4)
12. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (6-3)
13. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (6-3)
14. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (3-6)
15. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (5-4)
16. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (6-3)
17. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (3-5)
18. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (5-4)
19. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (3-6)
20. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (3-6)
21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (3-6)
22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-6)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-7)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-8)