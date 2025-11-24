Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 24, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 24, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of November 24, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (9-0)
2. Hand (Madison, CT) (8-1)
3. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (8-0)
4. Law (Milford, CT) (7-2)
5. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (7-2)
6. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
7. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (6-3)
8. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (5-4)
9. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (6-4)
10. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (5-4)
11. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (6-3)
12. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (6-4)
13. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (5-4)
14. Prince (Hartford, CT) (6-4)
15. Foran (Milford, CT) (4-5)
16. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-6)
17. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (4-5)
18. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (3-6)
19. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (3-6)
20. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-8)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-9)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-8)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (9-0)
2. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (9-0)
3. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (8-1)
4. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (8-1)
5. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (7-2)
6. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (8-1)
7. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (6-3)
8. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (7-3)
9. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (6-3)
10. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (6-3)
11. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (6-3)
12. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (5-4)
13. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (4-4)
14. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-5)
15. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (4-5)
16. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-5)
17. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (3-6)
18. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (2-7)
19. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-6)
20. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (2-6)
21. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-8)
22. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-8)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (9-1)
2. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (9-1)
3. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (7-2)
4. Newington (Newington, CT) (7-2)
5. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (5-4)
6. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (6-3)
7. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (7-3)
8. Fitch (Groton, CT) (5-4)
9. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (6-3)
10. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (5-4)
11. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (4-5)
12. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (3-6)
13. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (5-5)
14. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (3-6)
15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-7)
16. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (2-8)
17. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-8)
18. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (1-8)
19. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (2-7)
20. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-9)
21. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-8)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-10)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (7-2)
2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (10-0)
3. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (8-1)
4. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (8-1)
5. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (7-2)
6. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (6-3)
7. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (7-2)
8. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (6-3)
9. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (5-4)
10. Branford (Branford, CT) (6-2)
11. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (5-4)
12. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (6-3)
13. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (4-5)
14. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (4-4)
15. New London (New London, CT) (3-5)
16. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (3-6)
17. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (3-6)
18. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-7)
19. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-8)
20. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-8)
21. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-8)
22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-9)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (7-2)
2. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (8-1)
3. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (7-2)
4. Southington (Southington, CT) (6-3)
5. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (7-3)
6. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-4)
7. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (6-3)
8. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (5-4)
9. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (5-5)
10. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (3-6)
11. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (3-6)
12. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (4-5)
13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (2-7)
14. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (3-6)
15. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (2-8)
16. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-7)
17. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (1-8)
18. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (2-8)
19. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-9)
20. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (1-8)
21. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-8)
22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (1-8)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (9-0)
2. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (7-2)
3. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (7-2)
4. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (7-2)
5. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (6-3)
6. Darien (Darien, CT) (6-3)
7. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (6-3)
8. Platt (Meriden, CT) (5-4)
9. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (6-4)
10. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (5-4)
11. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (5-4)
12. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (7-3)
13. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (6-4)
14. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (3-6)
15. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (5-4)
16. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (3-5)
17. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (6-3)
18. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (5-4)
19. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (4-6)
20. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (3-6)
21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (3-7)
22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-7)
23. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-8)
24. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-8)