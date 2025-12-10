Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Schedule (CIAC) - December 13, 2025
Get every bracket and final matchup in the 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs
The 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs continue on Saturday, December 13, with six games in the final round of action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Connecticut high school playoffs. The championship games will be played on Veteran's Stadium and CCSU Arute Field.
Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Schedule (CIAC) - December 13, 2025
Class SS
Final
Hand vs. Killingly - 12/13 at 10:00 a.m. EST
Class S
Final
Northwest Catholic vs. Sheehan - 12/13 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Class MM
Final
Bunnell vs. Windsor - 12/13 at 3:00 p.m. EST
Class M
Final
Berlin vs. Brookfield - 12/13 at 6:30 p.m. EST
Class LL
Final
Greenwich vs. Southington - 12/13 at 7 p.m. EST
Class L
Final
Cheshire vs. New Canaan - 12/13 at 4 p.m. EST
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published