High School

Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Schedule (CIAC) - December 13, 2025

Get every bracket and final matchup in the 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

No. 1 New Canaan faces off against No. 10 Cheshire in the Class L championship on Saturday.
No. 1 New Canaan faces off against No. 10 Cheshire in the Class L championship on Saturday. / Bill Berg

The 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs continue on Saturday, December 13, with six games in the final round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Connecticut high school playoffs. The championship games will be played on Veteran's Stadium and CCSU Arute Field.

Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Schedule (CIAC) - December 13, 2025

Class SS

Final

Hand vs. Killingly - 12/13 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Class S

Final

Northwest Catholic vs. Sheehan - 12/13 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Class MM

Final

Bunnell vs. Windsor - 12/13 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Class M

Final

Berlin vs. Brookfield - 12/13 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Class LL

Final

Greenwich vs. Southington - 12/13 at 7 p.m. EST

Class L

Final

Cheshire vs. New Canaan - 12/13 at 4 p.m. EST

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Connecticut