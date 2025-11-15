Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.
Ansonia 42, Derby 0
Berlin 49, Edwin O. Smith 7
Bloomfield 43, Tolland 0
Branford 41, Bassick 6
Bristol Central 30, Simsbury 18
Brookfield 62, Weston 0
Bunnell 28, New Fairfield 7
Cheney 34, Bullard-Havens 6
Cheshire 17, Amity Regional 7
Coginchaug Regional 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 36
East Lyme 42, Griswold 7
Ellington 53, Capital Prep 6
Enfield 43, Conard 21
Fairfield Prep 35, Law 14
Glastonbury 34, South Windsor 14
Greenwich 35, Darien 14
Guilford 48, Lyman Hall 8
Haddam-Killingworth 27, Coventry 12
Hand 49, West Haven 18
Joel Barlow 38, Bethel 16
Killingly 63, Waterford 28
Ledyard 63, Stonington 24
Ludlowe 28, Staples 21
Masuk 26, Pomperaug 15
Middletown 32, Farmington 7
Naugatuck 20, Torrington 16
New Britain 68, Manchester 30
New Canaan 42, Trumbull 13
Newtown 55, Notre Dame Catholic 22
North Haven 28, Hamden 7
Norwich Free Academy 33, Windham 0
Notre Dame 35, Hillhouse 0
Oxford 27, Watertown 0
Platt 40, Hall 27
Platt Tech 48, Vinal 15
Ridgefield 27, Stamford 0
Rockville 33, Cromwell 29
Rocky Hill 25, Avon 0
Seymour 25, Waterbury Career Academy 24
Sheehan 26, Shelton 25
Southington 35, Maloney 34
St. Joseph 24, Wilton 12
Valley Regional 13, Stafford 10
Weaver 28, CREC 26
Windsor 61, East Hartford 18
Woodland Regional 48, Kennedy 0
Woodstock Academy 35, Montville 19
Xavier 24, Harding 20