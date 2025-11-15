High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the tenth weekend of action.

Ansonia 42, Derby 0

Berlin 49, Edwin O. Smith 7

Bloomfield 43, Tolland 0

Branford 41, Bassick 6

Bristol Central 30, Simsbury 18

Brookfield 62, Weston 0

Bunnell 28, New Fairfield 7

Cheney 34, Bullard-Havens 6

Cheshire 17, Amity Regional 7

Coginchaug Regional 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 36

East Lyme 42, Griswold 7

Ellington 53, Capital Prep 6

Enfield 43, Conard 21

Fairfield Prep 35, Law 14

Glastonbury 34, South Windsor 14

Greenwich 35, Darien 14

Guilford 48, Lyman Hall 8

Haddam-Killingworth 27, Coventry 12

Hand 49, West Haven 18

Joel Barlow 38, Bethel 16

Killingly 63, Waterford 28

Ledyard 63, Stonington 24

Ludlowe 28, Staples 21

Masuk 26, Pomperaug 15

Middletown 32, Farmington 7

Naugatuck 20, Torrington 16

New Britain 68, Manchester 30

New Canaan 42, Trumbull 13

Newtown 55, Notre Dame Catholic 22

North Haven 28, Hamden 7

Norwich Free Academy 33, Windham 0

Notre Dame 35, Hillhouse 0

Oxford 27, Watertown 0

Platt 40, Hall 27

Platt Tech 48, Vinal 15

Ridgefield 27, Stamford 0

Rockville 33, Cromwell 29

Rocky Hill 25, Avon 0

Seymour 25, Waterbury Career Academy 24

Sheehan 26, Shelton 25

Southington 35, Maloney 34

St. Joseph 24, Wilton 12

Valley Regional 13, Stafford 10

Weaver 28, CREC 26

Windsor 61, East Hartford 18

Woodland Regional 48, Kennedy 0

Woodstock Academy 35, Montville 19

Xavier 24, Harding 20

