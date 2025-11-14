High School

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - November 14, 2025

Get CIAC live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on November 14

Robin Erickson

No. 1 New Canaan travels to take on Trumbull on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. as the Rams look to stay undefeated.
There are 55 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, November 14, including seven games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 1 New Canaan looks to stay undefeated against Trumbull on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 6 St. Joseph travels to take on No. 5 Wilton in a top-ten matchup.

Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 14

With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into mid-November.

CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 18 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 7 Greenwich taking on Darien. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 16 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 10 Fairfield Prep taking on Law. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 22 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Fitch taking on New London. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 17 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Platt Tech taking on Vinal. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Bacon Academy taking on Nonnewaug. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.

CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Stonington taking on Ledyard. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

