Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from Week 11 of Connecticut high school football

Wilbur Cross was defeated on Friday night, losing to Foran with a final score of 16-36.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.

Berlin 44, Middletown 6

CREC 58, Capital Prep 16

East Hartford 27, Manchester 22

Foran 36, Wilbur Cross 16

Glastonbury 28, Simsbury 14

Morgan 42, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 24

North Branford 26, Granby Memorial 6

Rockville 42, Coginchaug Regional 0

Weaver 42, Ellington 39

Wilcox RVT 44, Vinal 0

Wilton 42, Hillhouse 0

