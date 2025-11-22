Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
See every final score from Week 11 of Connecticut high school football
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eleventh weekend of action.
Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - November 21, 2025
Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
Berlin 44, Middletown 6
CREC 58, Capital Prep 16
East Hartford 27, Manchester 22
Foran 36, Wilbur Cross 16
Glastonbury 28, Simsbury 14
Morgan 42, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 24
North Branford 26, Granby Memorial 6
Rockville 42, Coginchaug Regional 0
Weaver 42, Ellington 39
Wilcox RVT 44, Vinal 0
Wilton 42, Hillhouse 0
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published