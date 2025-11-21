High School

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - November 21, 2025

Get CIAC live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on November 21

Robin Erickson

Wilbur Cross faces off against Foran on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
Wilbur Cross faces off against Foran on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

There are 13 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, November 21, including two games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Windsor hosts Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 9 Wilton takes on Hillhouse as the Warriors look to avoid an upset.

Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 21

With two games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into mid-November.

CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 9 Wilton taking on Hillhouse. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class L scoreboard

CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are three games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Simsbury taking on Glastonbury. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class LL scoreboard

CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Ellington taking on Weaver. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class M scoreboard

CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Wilcox RVT taking on Vinal. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class MM scoreboard

CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Bloomfield taking on No. 7 Windsor. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class S scoreboard

CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are three games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Foran taking on Wilbur Cross. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class SS scoreboard

