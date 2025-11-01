High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

Ledyard defeated East Lyme on Friday night with a final score of 46-7.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

Amity Regional 21, West Haven 0

Branford 21, Xavier 0

Bunnell 42, Bethel 0

Fairfield Prep 10, North Haven 7

Fitch 26, Waterford 7

Glastonbury 27, Hall 7

Holy Cross 19, Waterbury Career Academy 15

Joel Barlow 49, New Milford 18

Killingly 60, Griswold 13

Ledyard 46, East Lyme 7

New Britain 30, Maloney 28

New Fairfield 21, Pomperaug 14

Newtown 56, Weston 7

Stafford 28, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 22

Windsor 64, Simsbury 0

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

