Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
Amity Regional 21, West Haven 0
Branford 21, Xavier 0
Bunnell 42, Bethel 0
Fairfield Prep 10, North Haven 7
Fitch 26, Waterford 7
Glastonbury 27, Hall 7
Holy Cross 19, Waterbury Career Academy 15
Joel Barlow 49, New Milford 18
Killingly 60, Griswold 13
Ledyard 46, East Lyme 7
New Britain 30, Maloney 28
New Fairfield 21, Pomperaug 14
Newtown 56, Weston 7
Stafford 28, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 22
Windsor 64, Simsbury 0
