Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Connecticut high school football

Naugatuck fell to Holy Cross on Friday night with a final score of 28-34.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.

Amity Regional 33, Notre Dame 14

Berlin 38, Bloomfield 20

Branford 38, Harding 0

Brookfield 40, Pomperaug 7

Bunnell 21, Masuk 14

Cheshire 24, Guilford 20

Conard 42, Bristol Central 37

Coventry 21, Granby Memorial 20

Cromwell 39, North Branford 31

Darien 44, McMahon 0

Derby 35, Watertown 7

East Catholic 35, Bristol Eastern 21

East Haven 80, Foran 0

Edwin O. Smith 35, Rocky Hill 21

Ellington 42, Coginchaug Regional 6

Enfield 39, Simsbury 18

Fairfield Prep 45, Sheehan 0

Fitch 28, Windham 0

Griswold 44, Montville 14

Haddam-Killingworth 14, Stafford 0

Hand 24, North Haven 10

Holy Cross 34, Naugatuck 28

Killingly 42, East Lyme 0

Law 28, Xavier 27

Lewis Mills 42, RHAM 6

Ludlowe 55, Westhill 6

Maloney 42, East Hartford 6

Middletown 52, Plainville 26

New Britain 44, Hall 36

New Canaan 47, Ridgefield 0

New Fairfield 31, Weston 0

Newington 35, Tolland 0

Newtown 63, New Milford 7

Nonnewaug 28, Plainfield 12

Northwest Catholic 31, Farmington 6

Notre Dame Catholic 28, Joel Barlow 7

Oxford 16, St. Paul Catholic 0

Platt Tech 15, Abbott 12

Rockville 48, Morgan 0

Shelton 41, West Haven 21

Staples 49, Stamford 6

Stratford 27, Bethel 14

Valley Regional 48, Windsor Locks 7

Warde 32, Bullard-Havens 0

Waterford 35, Stonington 6

Wethersfield 41, Avon 0

Wilcox RVT 21, Cheney 13

Wilton 35, Trumbull 12

Wolcott 22, Wilby 8

Woodland Regional 48, Gilbert 0

