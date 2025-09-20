Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.
Amity Regional 33, Notre Dame 14
Berlin 38, Bloomfield 20
Branford 38, Harding 0
Brookfield 40, Pomperaug 7
Bunnell 21, Masuk 14
Cheshire 24, Guilford 20
Conard 42, Bristol Central 37
Coventry 21, Granby Memorial 20
Cromwell 39, North Branford 31
Darien 44, McMahon 0
Derby 35, Watertown 7
East Catholic 35, Bristol Eastern 21
East Haven 80, Foran 0
Edwin O. Smith 35, Rocky Hill 21
Ellington 42, Coginchaug Regional 6
Enfield 39, Simsbury 18
Fairfield Prep 45, Sheehan 0
Fitch 28, Windham 0
Griswold 44, Montville 14
Haddam-Killingworth 14, Stafford 0
Hand 24, North Haven 10
Holy Cross 34, Naugatuck 28
Killingly 42, East Lyme 0
Law 28, Xavier 27
Lewis Mills 42, RHAM 6
Ludlowe 55, Westhill 6
Maloney 42, East Hartford 6
Middletown 52, Plainville 26
New Britain 44, Hall 36
New Canaan 47, Ridgefield 0
New Fairfield 31, Weston 0
Newington 35, Tolland 0
Newtown 63, New Milford 7
Nonnewaug 28, Plainfield 12
Northwest Catholic 31, Farmington 6
Notre Dame Catholic 28, Joel Barlow 7
Oxford 16, St. Paul Catholic 0
Platt Tech 15, Abbott 12
Rockville 48, Morgan 0
Shelton 41, West Haven 21
Staples 49, Stamford 6
Stratford 27, Bethel 14
Valley Regional 48, Windsor Locks 7
Warde 32, Bullard-Havens 0
Waterford 35, Stonington 6
Wethersfield 41, Avon 0
Wilcox RVT 21, Cheney 13
Wilton 35, Trumbull 12
Wolcott 22, Wilby 8
Woodland Regional 48, Gilbert 0