Connecticut high school football: Salisbury announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.
Recently the Salisbury Crimson Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025he Crimson Knights will play a full 9 game schedule including three notable contests against Brunswick, Philips Academy Andover (Massachusetts), and Cheshire Academy.
Among other teams on the Crimson Knights schedule are Kent School, Deerfield Academy at home and Avon Old Farms.
Below is the Crimson Knights 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times all set.
2025 Salisbury Crimson Knights football schedule
Sep 13: at Kent
Sep 19: vs Brunswick
Sep 27: vs Philips Andover Academy
Oct 4: Deerfield Academy
Oct 11: at Philips Exeter Academy
Oct 17: vs Suffield Academy
Oct 24: at Cheshire Academy
Nov 1: vs Williston Northhampton
Nov 8: at Avon Old Farms
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App