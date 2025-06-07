High School

Connecticut high school football: Salisbury announces 2025 schedule

The Knights of Salisbury have nine games on their schedule, with five at home and four on the road

Tyler Rourke

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Constitution State and High School On SI Connecticut will share these as we see them.

Recently the Salisbury Crimson Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025he Crimson Knights will play a full 9 game schedule including three notable contests against Brunswick, Philips Academy Andover (Massachusetts), and Cheshire Academy.

Among other teams on the Crimson Knights schedule are Kent School, Deerfield Academy at home and Avon Old Farms.

Below is the Crimson Knights 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times all set.

2025 Salisbury Crimson Knights football schedule

Sep 13: at Kent

Sep 19: vs Brunswick

Sep 27: vs Philips Andover Academy

Oct 4: Deerfield Academy

Oct 11: at Philips Exeter Academy

Oct 17: vs Suffield Academy

Oct 24: at Cheshire Academy

Nov 1: vs Williston Northhampton

Nov 8: at Avon Old Farms

