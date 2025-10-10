Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 10, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, October 10, including five games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 1 New Canaan travels to take on Danbury at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 6 Staples faces off against Wilton in a battle of two undefeated teams.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10
With five games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 18 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on Danbury. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 8 West Haven taking on Fairfield Prep. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 7 Hand taking on Cheshire. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 9 Windsor taking on Enfield. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Wilby taking on Oxford. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 10 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Prince taking on Amistad. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
